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Woman records sexual assault inside moving car in Delhi

FIR registered after survivor captures alleged harassment on phone during ordeal

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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As the alleged assault unfolded, the woman began recording the incident on her phone.
As the alleged assault unfolded, the woman began recording the incident on her phone.
IANS

Dubai: A 24-year-old woman has accused a man of sexually harassing her inside a moving car in Delhi, with the alleged assault captured on her mobile phone, NDTV reported.

According to her complaint, the accused, who was known to her, invited her out on the pretext of eating momos before saying he needed to stop for CNG. Instead, he allegedly drove the vehicle to a deserted area, where the woman says he began making obscene remarks, demanded sexual favours, touched her inappropriately and prevented her from leaving the car.

As the alleged assault unfolded, the woman began recording the incident on her phone.

The video reportedly captures her repeatedly pleading with the man to let her go while he allegedly continued making sexually explicit remarks. At one point, she threatened to jump out of the moving vehicle if he touched her.

“If you even touch me, I’ll jump in front of a vehicle and end my life,” she is heard saying in the video, according to NDTV.

The woman is also heard repeatedly telling the accused, “I won’t let you touch my body,” while accusing him of deceiving her. The man allegedly continued pressuring her, telling her “It will take only two minutes,” and threatening to damage her reputation, the report said.

Based on her complaint, police at Mandawali Police Station in east Delhi have registered a First Information Report (FIR). An investigation is under way.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the accused has been arrested.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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