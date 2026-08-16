Flying from Visakhapatnam? What changes from August 17 — all you need to know

The familiar VTZ code stays, but the airport behind it changes. From where to catch your flight to airport buses, fares and facilities, here’s what passengers need to know.

Plan your trip to the new airport: The airport is outside Visakhapatnam, so passengers should factor the trip to Bhogapuram into their travel plans. APSRTC has introduced airport buses, with initial services operating from 4am to 10am

It may continue to be used during national emergencies and by aircraft owned or operated by or for the Indian Air Force, other Armed Forces, police and other specified authorities. Special government-owned, leased or hired VIP aircraft carrying dignitaries may also use it.

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