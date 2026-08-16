Flying from Visakhapatnam? What changes from August 17 — all you need to know

New airport, same VTZ code: Where to fly from, how to get there and what changes
Dubai: Visakhapatnam’s aviation map changes dramatically from August 17, with a new airport taking over as the region’s commercial passenger gateway.
The familiar VTZ code stays, but the airport behind it changes. From where to catch your flight to airport buses, fares and facilities, here’s what passengers need to know.
From 12.01am on August 17, scheduled commercial passenger flights to and from Visakhapatnam will operate from Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, in Vizianagaram district.
Airlines are shifting their scheduled services from the existing Visakhapatnam Airport at INS Dega, so passengers should make sure they head to Bhogapuram Airport.
Scheduled commercial operations at the Civil Enclave at Visakhapatnam Airport will cease when Bhogapuram is commissioned.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has announced the suspension of scheduled commercial operations there for 30 years.
The airport, which shares facilities with the Indian Navy’s INS Dega, will not shut entirely.
It may continue to be used during national emergencies and by aircraft owned or operated by or for the Indian Air Force, other Armed Forces, police and other specified authorities. Special government-owned, leased or hired VIP aircraft carrying dignitaries may also use it.
Your airport changes: From August 17, scheduled Visakhapatnam flights operate from Bhogapuram, not the existing Civil Enclave at INS Dega.
Your airport code does not: VTZ remains the code passengers will see, but from 12.01am on August 17 it belongs to Bhogapuram.
Plan your trip to the new airport: The airport is outside Visakhapatnam, so passengers should factor the trip to Bhogapuram into their travel plans. APSRTC has introduced airport buses, with initial services operating from 4am to 10am
Yes — but VTZ will now take you to Bhogapuram.
The IATA code VTZ, currently used by the existing Visakhapatnam Airport, will transfer to Bhogapuram at 12.01am on August 17.
So the airport code passengers have long associated with Visakhapatnam remains the same; The airport behind that code changes.
This is one of the most important things for travellers to remember during the transition.
Yes. Scheduled commercial airline services are shifting from the existing Visakhapatnam Airport to Bhogapuram.
On the first day, the new airport is set to handle 31 services, with connections including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Tirupati.
APSRTC has launched 20 air-conditioned electric buses connecting Visakhapatnam with Bhogapuram Airport.
The airport bus services began on August 16, a day before commercial flights start from the new facility.
They were formally inaugurated at the police barracks in Visakhapatnam on August 15.
Two key connections have initially been announced.
One route runs from Gajuwaka via NAD Junction to Bhogapuram Airport.
Another connects the RTC Complex with the airport.
Passengers travelling from Gajuwaka via NAD Junction will pay Rs400.
The fare from RTC Complex is Rs300.
Initially, the buses will operate during the morning window from 4am to 10am.
APSRTC regional manager T. Appala Naidu has said the timings could be extended depending on passenger demand.
Passengers travelling outside the initial operating window should therefore check the latest transport arrangements before leaving for the airport.
The 12-metre electric buses can accommodate approximately 35 to 40 passengers.
They are equipped with air suspension, wheelchair accessibility, automatic doors, onboard CCTV cameras and public-address systems.
The new integrated passenger terminal covers 77,342 square metres and brings check-in, security screening, immigration, baggage handling and boarding under one roof.
Passenger technology includes DigiYatra integration, e-gates and self-service kiosks, along with advanced baggage-handling systems.
The airport will also use smart airport systems, AI-enabled passenger services and an Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), which will provide real-time operational visibility and predictive analytics.
Bhogapuram opens with capacity for six million passengers a year.
Its master plan allows that capacity to eventually increase to more than 40 million passengers annually, giving the airport considerable room to expand as domestic and international traffic grows.
Yes. The airport has been designed to accommodate large aircraft and future international operations.
Its 3,800-metre Code 4E/Code-E runway can handle wide-body aircraft including the Boeing 777, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Airbus A330 and Airbus A340.
The airside infrastructure also includes a parallel taxiway, rapid-exit taxiways and 18 aircraft stands.
Advanced airfield lighting, navigation aids and communications, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management infrastructure have also been installed.
Bhogapuram has been developed as an international airport and has infrastructure capable of handling international and wide-body operations.
International services are expected as its network develops, but the information announced for the opening day centres on services to Indian destinations including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Tirupati.
The new airport was built at a cost of nearly Rs4,727 crore.
It was completed in 31 months — nearly five months ahead of schedule — making it one of India’s fastest-completed greenfield international airport projects.
It has secured its DGCA aerodrome licence along with the required safety, fire and environmental clearances.
The airport was developed and is operated by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) under a Public-Private Partnership model.
GMR has positioned the facility as the “Gateway of the East”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on August 1.
The project is intended to give north Andhra Pradesh a much larger aviation gateway capable of expanding alongside passenger, cargo and international traffic.
Authorities expect it to boost connectivity, tourism, industrial investment, exports, logistics, trade, employment and the aerospace and defence sectors across the Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam region.
The overall development spans 2,703.26 acres, including 2,203.32 acres for the airport, 500 acres for an aviation hub and 136.63 acres for an Aviation University/EduCity.
Commercial development, residential zones and approach roads also form part of the wider project.
Yes. Despite all the technology, the terminal also incorporates a local design element.
Its architecture draws inspiration from the flying fish found in the region, giving the new gateway a connection to the coastal identity of north Andhra Pradesh.