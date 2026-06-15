DXN takes off: Noida airport begins operations at Jewar

Airport expected to ease pressure on Delhi IGI and drive logistics and real estate growth
Dubai: More than 70 kilometres from Delhi, India’s newest aviation gateway — the Noida International Airport in Jewar — officially began operations on Monday, marking a major milestone for western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR).
The first commercial flight, operated by IndiGo, landed at the greenfield airport at 7:55am, after departing from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 7:14am. The flight arrived ahead of schedule, signalling the start of operations at one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.
Passengers on board included industrialists and invited guests, with more than 70 employees and others sponsored by a Noida-based real estate group. Actor and former politician Gul Panag, who is a licensed private pilot, was also among those on the inaugural flight, Indian media reports said.
Captain Ranjit Kapoor, who piloted the aircraft, described the moment as the culmination of years of planning and effort.
Jewar, Gautam Budh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh
Around 70km from Delhi
•Part of the National Capital Region (NCR)
First operations
First IndiGo flight landed at 7:55am
Flight arrived from Lucknow
Marked official start of operations
IATA code: DXN
D = Delhi
N = Noida
X = connectivity symbol
ICAO code: VIND
Used for flight operations and air traffic control
Reduces pressure on Delhi IGI Airport
Expected major cargo and logistics hub
Driver of real estate and industrial growth in western UP
Economic impact
Seen as “aerotropolis” development zone
Property prices in nearby areas up 40–80% in recent years
Expected boost to housing, retail, offices and warehousing
“The Noida International Airport was envisaged by the Government of India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Uttar Pradesh government. Engineers, workers and planners have all worked hard to make this dream a reality,” he told The Hindustan Times.
Sunday’s inaugural movement and Monday’s first landing together marked the formal start of operations at the airport, which is expected to eventually become one of India’s largest aviation hubs and a major cargo gateway in Asia.
The airport, located in Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district, is being developed as a key connectivity point for western Uttar Pradesh and the wider NCR region. Officials say it will ease pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and serve as a major driver of industrial and logistics growth.
Beyond aviation, the airport is already being seen as a catalyst for large-scale economic transformation along the Yamuna Expressway corridor.
Industry executives describe the region as a future “aerotropolis” — an urban ecosystem built around a major airport that integrates industrial, commercial and residential development.
Rohit Kishore, CEO of Hero Realty, said Jewar represents a generational infrastructure opportunity, driven by large land availability and long-term development potential.
He told the NDTV the corridor could eventually rival established business hubs, with growing investor interest already visible.
Real estate players say the impact is already reflected in property prices around the airport region, with several micro-markets witnessing sharp appreciation even before full commercial operations began.
Ashish Bhutani, CEO of Bhutani Infra, said prices in some areas have risen between 40% and 80% in recent years.
Residential property rates along the corridor currently range between ₹8,000 and ₹12,000 per square foot, with further upside expected as business activity expands.
Developers expect the airport to trigger demand across housing, offices, retail, hospitality and logistics sectors, creating a multiplier effect similar to other airport-led growth corridors globally.
Officials expect gradual expansion of passenger services, followed by wider domestic and international connectivity. Cargo operations and industrial zones around the airport are also expected to be developed in phases.
The airport is designed to be integrated with planned road, rail and metro connectivity projects, strengthening its role as a regional transport hub.
Industry estimates suggest airport-led corridors in India typically see sustained appreciation in housing demand, with projected price growth of over 20% in apartments and higher gains in plotted developments over the medium term.
For the National Capital Region, Jewar airport represents a long-term shift in aviation capacity planning, aimed at decentralising air traffic and creating a second major hub in northern India.
Officials and industry stakeholders say the airport’s success will depend on how quickly surrounding infrastructure, connectivity and commercial ecosystems develop in the coming years.
For now, the landing of the first commercial flight marks the beginning of a project that has been years in the making — and one that is expected to reshape the economic geography of the region.