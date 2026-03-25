India to invest $3 billion to boost aviation, plans 100 new airports

The government’s long-term ambition goes even further. It aims to increase the total number of airports in the country to 350-400 by 2047, up from 163 in 2025 — a target aligned with the broader economic vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that the next phase will significantly scale up impact, “With today’s cabinet approval, another 100 airports, 200 heliports will be added… with an estimated 4 crore passengers to be benefitted… Airports are not merely the transit hubs but also the economic engines for the region…”

Kinjarapu described the decision as a “historic” step for the sector, highlighting how the scheme has already reshaped India’s aviation landscape since its launch in 2016, “Over last 10 years, UDAN has been able to add 663 new routes, 95 new Airports… Around 1.62 crore (16.2 million) passengers have travelled…”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.