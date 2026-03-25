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India to invest $3 billion to boost aviation, plans 100 new airports

UDAN scheme extended 10 years with subsidies to boost regional air routes

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The Navi Mumbai International Airport opened for public use on December 25 last year.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport opened for public use on December 25 last year.
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Dubai: India will invest $3.06 billion to expand its aviation ecosystem and boost regional connectivity, with plans to develop 100 new airports under a revamped scheme aimed at making air travel more accessible.

The programme — Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), or “Let the common citizen of the country fly” — has received approval from the cabinet to run for 10 years from fiscal 2026-27 to fiscal 2035-36.

Crucially, the revamped programme will not only fund infrastructure but also make routes viable.

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The government said the investment of $3 billion includes approximately INR 28,840 crore (total budgetary support mentioned by the ministry) and INR 10,043 crore earmarked as VGF (viability gap funding) support for airlines, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu explained on his X platform.

India, currently the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, is banking on a boom in air travel to drive economic growth and job creation. However, it continues to face challenges including inadequate infrastructure and taxation issues.

UDAN scheme

Announcing the decision, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the Cabinet had cleared the next phase of the scheme to deepen regional connectivity:

The scale of the expansion is significant. Alongside the 100 new airports, the plan also includes the addition of 200 heliports, widening the reach of aviation into remote and regional areas.

Kinjarapu described the decision as a “historic” step for the sector, highlighting how the scheme has already reshaped India’s aviation landscape since its launch in 2016, “Over last 10 years, UDAN has been able to add 663 new routes, 95 new Airports… Around 1.62 crore (16.2 million) passengers have travelled…”

He added that the next phase will significantly scale up impact, “With today’s cabinet approval, another 100 airports, 200 heliports will be added… with an estimated 4 crore passengers to be benefitted… Airports are not merely the transit hubs but also the economic engines for the region…”

The government’s long-term ambition goes even further. It aims to increase the total number of airports in the country to 350-400 by 2047, up from 163 in 2025 — a target aligned with the broader economic vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the expanded UDAN scheme, India is doubling down on aviation as a tool for inclusive growth — using connectivity to unlock regional economies while bringing air travel within reach of millions more passengers.

New investments in a nutshell

  • 100 Airports Development – Upgrading unserved airstrips to boost regional connectivity

  • 200 Modern Helipads – ₹3,661 crore investment over 8 years (₹15 crore each)

  • Operation & Maintenance Support – ₹2,577 crore for around 441 aerodromes (3-year support with capped annual costs)

  • Viability Gap Funding support – ₹10,043 crore over 10 years to support airline operators

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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