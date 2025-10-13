Telangana sanctions funds for pre-feasibility study for Peddapalli airport

The GO mentions that the state government has proposed six regional airports in the state and appointed the AAI to provide consultancy services for preparing the Techno-Economic Feasibility Reports (TEFRs) for six airports. After the AII indicated a lack of feasibility with respect to the identified site at Basanthnagar in Peddapalli, the Collector identified alternate land of 591.24 acres at Anthergaon mandal and furnished the required documents.