Telangana sanctions funds for pre-feasibility study for Peddapalli airport

GO mentions state government has proposed six regional airports in Telangana

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
IANS

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs40.53 lakh (Rs4.53 million) to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) towards the pre-feasibility study fee for the proposed greenfield airport at Anthergaon in Peddapalli district.

The Department of Transport, Roads and Buildings (Airports) issued a Government Order (GO), according administrative sanction for the amount.

The GO mentions that the state government has proposed six regional airports in the state and appointed the AAI to provide consultancy services for preparing the Techno-Economic Feasibility Reports (TEFRs) for six airports. After the AII indicated a lack of feasibility with respect to the identified site at Basanthnagar in Peddapalli, the Collector identified alternate land of 591.24 acres at Anthergaon mandal and furnished the required documents.

According to the GO, the AAI had informed the state government that consultancy fees/charges for pre-feasibility study per site are Rs 40,52,946. The Finance Department, on August 8, issued a BRO for Rs 40.53 lakh.

Welcoming the government order, Peddapalli MP G. Vamshi Krishna called it a historic step towards realising the project. He said that for the past two years, he had consistently pursued this dream along with the people of Peddapalli.

The MP believes that the airport would benefit citizens of Peddapalli, SCCL employees, students and the business community by providing direct air connectivity and eliminating long road trips to Hyderabad. It would also open up new economic and industrial opportunities for the region.

Earlier this year, the Centre gave clearance for the airport at Mamnoor in Telangana's Warangal.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu recently said that AAI is ready to build the airport, which requires a minimum of Rs 500 crore investment.

He pointed out that Mamnoor airport in the pre-independence era was the biggest airport in the region. The airport had some activity till 1981, and later it was neglected after all the concentration was on the state capital, Hyderabad.

