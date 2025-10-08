The Navi Mumbai International Airport is not just an infrastructural achievement — it’s a symbol of India’s ambition to match global standards in design, technology, and capacity. By blending world-class architecture, sustainable innovation, and strategic connectivity, the airport promises to redefine how India takes flight in the decades ahead.

Built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore (₹196.5 billion), the airport is designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (UK), renowned for their futuristic works like Beijing Daxing Airport and London’s Aquatics Centre. The terminal’s design is inspired by the lotus flower, with petal-shaped rooflines, expansive glass façades, and interiors that harness natural light through lattice jaali screens — merging Indian symbolism with modern sustainability.

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol described the airport as a project that will “propel Maharashtra to new heights”, adding that it will offer direct access to global markets for industries in Pune, Mumbai, and Konkan.

