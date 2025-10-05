The two new airports are part of the government’s broader infrastructure push to modernise and expand the country’s aviation capacity. Once operational, Delhi and Mumbai will no longer rely on a single major airport each to handle the ever-growing passenger traffic.

According to an IANS report, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expected to open on October 8, followed by the Noida International Airport (NIA) on October 30.

India’s aviation sector is poised for a major upgrade as its two busiest cities — Delhi and Mumbai — prepare to launch new international airports this month.

Industry experts say these developments will help transform Delhi-NCR and Mumbai-MMR into true global aviation hubs, enhancing India’s competitiveness against major international centres such as Dubai, London, and Singapore.

The launch of NMIA and NIA promises to ease congestion, improve flight schedules, and open up new international routes. Passengers can expect smoother connectivity and more travel options, while airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air will gain room to expand operations and explore new routes.

The expansion mirrors the aviation infrastructure of cities like New York, London, Tokyo, and Paris, where multiple airports serve the same metropolitan region. Goa became India’s first multi-airport city after the Mopa Airport opened in January 2023, operating alongside Dabolim Airport. Passenger traffic in Goa surged from 8.46 million in 2018–19 to 10.1 million in 2023–24 following Mopa’s launch — a trend analysts expect Delhi and Mumbai to replicate on a larger scale.

While Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport still has expansion capacity with three terminals and four runways, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is already near saturation. The addition of NMIA and NIA could not only ease this pressure but also strengthen India’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

The projects are being developed by major operators — GMR Group, Flughafen Zurich AG, and Adani Group — all of whom expect the new airports to quickly reach or even surpass existing traffic levels.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

