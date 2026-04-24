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Reckless bike drivers caught in Dubai in police crackdown

Motorcycles impounded as riders caught doing wheelies and reckless driving

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Riders filmed doing wheelies and weaving through traffic face legal action.
Riders filmed doing wheelies and weaving through traffic face legal action.
Dubai Police

Dubai Police have taken firm action against a number of motorcycle riders after they were caught performing dangerous stunts and violating traffic laws on roads across the emirate.

The riders were seen driving on one wheel and weaving between vehicles, behaviour that puts lives at risk and poses a serious threat to road safety.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said traffic patrols detected multiple serious violations, including reckless riding and failure to follow traffic regulations.

He emphasised that such actions endanger both riders and other road users and can result in serious accidents. He confirmed that Dubai Police remain committed to enforcing the law strictly against anyone who disregards traffic safety.

The motorcycles involved have been impounded, and legal action has been taken against the offenders in line with traffic laws.

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Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged riders to follow safe driving practices and avoid any form of dangerous behaviour on public roads.

He also called on parents to play a more active role in monitoring their children and raising awareness about the dangers of reckless riding, stressing the importance of ensuring compliance with traffic laws to prevent serious injuries or fatalities. Dubai Police further highlighted the importance of family supervision and early education on road safety, encouraging riders to use designated areas and avoid imitating risky behaviours seen on social media.

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