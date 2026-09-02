Birkenstock Boston review: the clog everyone wants for autumn is worth the attention

The shift towards autumn dressing puts closed toe shoes back into rotation, and few casual styles have as much momentum as the Birkenstock Boston. Its appeal is easy to understand: it has the relaxed convenience of a sandal but looks more substantial with trousers, denim and cooler weather layers. Our verdict is that the Boston earns its popularity if you value a roomy fit, structured cork footbed and easy slip on design. It is less convincing for anyone who expects the soft, springy sensation of a trainer straight out of the box.