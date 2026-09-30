Jashn Wala Season: The new language of festive dressing

Mix-and-match occasion wear from South Asia and the Middle East under one roof
What does festive dressing look like when there are no rules?
In Dubai, perhaps it looks like a little bit of everything. An embroidered Indian ensemble paired with contemporary jewellery. A sharply cut silhouette replacing the expected traditional look. A statement piece worn for one celebration and styled differently for the next.
The festive wardrobe is changing, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to put it into one box.
That is the thinking behind Jashn Wala Season, a three day fashion and jewellery edit taking place at VESIMI in Business Bay from October 2 to 4.
Rather than presenting festive fashion as a single aesthetic, the event brings together womenswear, menswear and jewellery from a selection of designers across India, Pakistan and the Middle East. The idea is simple: give visitors the freedom to explore different interpretations of occasion dressing and find pieces that feel personal.
It reflects a wider shift in Dubai’s fashion scene. Traditional craftsmanship remains central to festive dressing, but it is increasingly being mixed with contemporary cuts, modern styling and jewellery that can become the focal point of an outfit.
For shoppers, that also changes the experience. Instead of looking for one complete festive outfit, there is growing interest in pieces that can work across different occasions and be styled in more than one way.
Jashn Wala Season is built around that sense of discovery.
At VESIMI, visitors can explore multiple designers and categories under one roof, moving between womenswear, menswear and jewellery. The emphasis is on craftsmanship, distinctive design and pieces that feel relevant beyond a single celebration.
VESIMI is part of Yogi Group, a Dubai family business with more than 50 years of history. Founded in 2010, VESIMI has developed its own identity around curated fashion and contemporary luxury, bringing together designers and labels from across South Asia and the Middle East.
That mix is particularly suited to Dubai, where festive calendars often cross cultures and traditions. A wedding, Diwali celebration, Eid gathering or festive dinner can each call for something different, and today's wardrobe does not necessarily need to follow one cultural template.
“Jashn Wala Season is a celebration of the way people dress and celebrate today,” says the VESIMI team. “It brings different designers and categories together while keeping the focus on individuality, craftsmanship and the joy of discovering something new.”
The event arrives as the festive calendar begins to gather pace, with weddings, celebrations, dinners and social occasions filling the weeks ahead.
And perhaps that is the most interesting part of festive dressing today. It does not have to choose between heritage and modernity. It can take elements from both, combine them in unexpected ways and still feel distinctly individual.
Jashn Wala Season takes place from October 2 to 4, 2026, Friday to Sunday, from 10am to 8pm, at VESIMI, 1st Floor, Citadel Tower, Business Bay, Dubai. The event is open to all and will feature curated womenswear, menswear and jewellery. Free parking is available for visitors.
Three days, multiple designers and a festive season waiting to be dressed.