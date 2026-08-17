Extremely shocked and disappointed: Swans CEO after alleged sexual assault

Swans had remained in Melbourne overnight after securing a 36-point victory over Essendon
Several Sydney Swans players are facing an uncertain future after being linked to an alleged sexual assault in Melbourne, with Victoria Police investigating the incident.
The Swans issued a statement shortly after midday, confirming they had notified the AFL and relevant authorities.
“The Swans have notified the AFL and relevant authorities and cannot provide further comment at this stage,” the club said.
Swans CEO Matthew Pavlich addressed the media in a brief press conference on Monday afternoon, saying the club was still trying to establish exactly what had happened.
“We’re still piecing together exactly what’s transpired here and have our own set of internal inquiries ongoing,” Pavlich said.
“Safe to say, we’re extremely shocked and disappointed that this has taken place and that the players have found themselves in this situation.
“We understand the level of interest in the matter and there’s going to be lots of speculation, but given it’s a police matter right now, that’s all that we can say.”
Victoria Police separately confirmed detectives were investigating a reported sexual assault in East Melbourne. The incident allegedly occurred at a hotel on Wellington Parade in the early hours of the morning.
“The exact circumstances are yet to be established and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.
The AFL also released a brief statement, confirming it had been informed about the matter.
“The club made the AFL aware of the matter which is currently under Victoria Police investigation,” the league said.
The Swans had remained in Melbourne overnight after securing a 36-point victory over Essendon at the MCG on Sunday.
Sydney sit second on the AFL ladder with 17 wins and have one home-and-away game remaining against North Melbourne at the SCG. With the finals scheduled to begin within weeks, the investigation could have significant implications for any players found to be involved in the alleged incident.