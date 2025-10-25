GOLD/FOREX
Australian women cricketers molested in Indore; accused arrested within hours

Police act swiftly after players report stalking and inappropriate behaviour

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Illustrative image. The man, who has a prior criminal record, has been charged with inappropriate behaviour and stalking.
Indian police have swiftly arrested a man accused of stalking and inappropriately touching two Australian women cricketers in Indore, where they are participating in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

According to Indian media reports, the incident occurred on Thursday morning when the players left their hotel to visit a nearby cafe. Police officer Rajesh Dandotiya said the 30-year-old suspect followed them for several minutes before attempting to touch them inappropriately about 800 metres from the hotel.

"We received a complaint from the Australian team’s security and acted immediately. The accused was identified and arrested within six hours," Dandotiya said.

The man, who has a prior criminal record, has been charged with inappropriate behaviour and stalking.

Cricket Australia confirmed the incident in a brief statement, saying, “The matter was reported by team security to local police, who are handling the investigation.”

According to The Times of India, one of the players sent a distress message to the team’s security manager, saying, “There is a guy following us trying to grab us.” Team officials quickly reached the players, and a police patrol escorted them safely back to their hotel.

Police have assured that additional security measures are now in place for all participating teams.

