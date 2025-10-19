GOLD/FOREX
Motorsport

Spain's Raul Fernandez wins Australian MotoGP

Fernandez claims first MotoGP win as Bezzecchi’s penalties open the door at Phillip Island

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Trackhouse MotoGP Team's Spanish rider Raul Fernandez celebrates after winning the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix on Philip Island on October 19, 2025.
Trackhouse MotoGP Team's Spanish rider Raul Fernandez celebrates after winning the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix on Philip Island on October 19, 2025.
AFP

PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia: Spain's Raul Fernandez surged to a maiden MotoGP victory in Australia on Sunday while Alex Marquez finished fourth to shore up his bid to finish the season second in the world championship.

On an overcast day at Phillip Island, the Aprilia rider benefited from two long lap penalties served by a flying Marco Bezzecchi to take the chequered flag 1.418sec clear of Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Aprilia's Bezzecchi, who won the 13-lap sprint on Saturday, came third.

