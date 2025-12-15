Former England captain Michael Vaughan locked inside restaurant near Bondi during attack

Vaughan is in Australia working on the Ashes series
Dubai: Former England captain Michael Vaughan said he was “deeply saddened” after hearing gunshots during Sunday’s attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, describing the experience as “terrifying” as he and his family were locked inside a restaurant just a few hundred yards from the scene for several hours.
Vaughan, who is in Australia working on the Ashes series, said he had been standing outside the restaurant on his phone when he heard noises he initially believed were fireworks coming from the beach. Moments later, a bouncer told him to get inside as the situation escalated.
“Yesterday was a surreal day that I don’t really want to relive,” Vaughan said. “I’m deeply saddened by everything that’s happened. Being 300 yards away, locked inside a pub, was a very scary experience.”
He added that Bondi and Sydney felt like a second home to him, describing Australia as “an amazing country” and “one of the safest places in the world.”
Vaughan was with his wife, sister-in-law, two daughters and a friend at the time. The family is staying in nearby Coogee after spending the day watching his son play in a cricket match.
Authorities have confirmed that at least 15 civilians, including one child, were killed in the attack, which targeted a Hanukkah celebration organised by Sydney’s Jewish community on the beach. Police said a father and son were the alleged attackers, with the older man killed at the scene and the younger in hospital in a critical condition.
Despite the tragedy, the third Ashes Test in Adelaide will go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday (Tuesday 23:30 GMT). Vaughan said he expected a “sombre atmosphere” but stressed the importance of the match proceeding, saying Australia would “bounce back.”
Cricket Australia confirmed that a tribute and a minute’s silence would be held before the Test, with both teams wearing black armbands. The England and Wales Cricket Board said the England squad was “deeply saddened” and offered its support to the victims, their families and the Jewish community.
Speaking at a news conference at Adelaide Oval on Monday, England vice-captain Harry Brook described the events as a “horrendous day” and said the team’s thoughts were with everyone affected. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said players were “extremely saddened” and that their thoughts and prayers were with the victims.
South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas said additional security would be in place at Adelaide Oval as a precaution.
