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Where to book a business lunch in Abu Dhabi: Seven weekday menus from Dh59

Need a lunch break? Here are some Abu Dhabi spots worth leaving your desk for.

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Looking for a new spot to enjoy lunch with colleagues? Here are some places to try...
Looking for a new spot to enjoy lunch with colleagues? Here are some places to try...
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Whether it is a quick meeting, a lunch with colleagues or simply a reason to take a proper break from the office, Abu Dhabi has plenty of business lunch options across the city.

Menus range from quick two-course meals to more elaborate set menus, with prices starting at DH59. Here are seven business lunches to know about.

Awani

For a more casual option, Awani offers a Middle Eastern lunch set for DH59 on weekdays, available from noon to 5pm. The menu includes dishes inspired by the region, making it an option for those looking for a traditional-style lunch without a lengthy meal.

Price: Dh59

When: Weekdays, 12pm-5pm

3Fils

For Japanese-inspired Asian food, 3Fils has a weekday business lunch with four set menus to choose from, starting at DH90.

The restaurant’s Abu Dhabi location is at Al Bateen Marina, and its business lunch is available Monday to Friday from noon to 6pm.

Price: From Dh90

When: Monday-Friday, 12pm-6pm

Em Sherif Cafe

Em Sherif Cafe offers a business lunch for DH115 from Monday to Thursday.

The Lebanese restaurant is located on West Corniche Road, making it an option for a weekday lunch with a more traditional Middle Eastern menu.

Price: Dh115

When: Monday-Thursday

Flamingo Room by tashas

At Flamingo Room by tashas, the business lunch is priced at DH135 per person.

The weekday menu includes a starter, main course and side, with dessert available as an additional option. The lunch runs from midday to 3pm.

Price: Dh135 per person

When: Monday-Friday, 12pm-3pm

LPM Restaurant & Bar

At LPM, the Le Petit Menu starts at AED135, while the Le Grand Menu is DH180.

The business lunch is available on weekdays, making it an option for those looking for a longer lunch around a meeting or catch-up.

Price: From Dh135

When: Monday-Friday

Zuma

Zuma’s Ebisu business lunch offers a selection of its signature dishes, with the menu priced at DH149 per person.

It is available Monday to Friday from noon to 3.30pm, with the option to choose between the Ebisu and Ebisu Express menus.

Price: DH149 per person

When: Monday-Friday, 12pm-3.30pm

Fouquet’s

For a French lunch, Fouquet’s offers a two-course business lunch for Dh165, or a three-course option for Dh200.

The menu is available Monday to Friday from noon to 4pm and includes a choice of starters, mains and, with the three-course option, dessert.

Price: From DH165

When: Monday-Friday, 12pm-4pm

A lunch break worth planning

Whether you’re meeting a client, catching up with colleagues or simply want to step away from your desk, these Abu Dhabi spots offer plenty of business lunch options.

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