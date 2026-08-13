Few anime pull the rug out as fast as Black Torch does with Jiro, who is killed and resurrected within the first episode. For AJ, the shift is about the personality. "I feel like Jiro just has more power and responsibility afterwards," they say. "I don't think any of his ideals or his morals change. I think he just wants to help in any way he can, and this, just through his reincarnation, it gives him more of the ability to do more of that," adds AJ.