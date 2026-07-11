If you're looking for a summer binge, here's your guide
Some anime are one-and-done. Others? They pull you back in the moment you hear the opening theme. Suddenly, you're telling yourself you'll "just watch one episode, and before you know it, it's 2am, you're emotionally attached all over again, and somehow Episode 19 has broken your heart for the second (or fifth) time.
The best anime are worth every rewatch. Just knowing the twists doesn't make them less exciting, it makes you notice the clever foreshadowing, appreciate the animation and fall even harder for the characters you've already grown to love. Maybe it's Saitama's deadpan heroics, Tanjiro's unwavering kindness or Anya's endless quest for peanuts, some stories just get better every time you press play.
So if you're looking for the perfect summer binge, here are five anime that are every bit as thrilling, hilarious and emotional on a rewatch as they were the first time around.
The theme song, itself. Whew.
So, if you're beginning your journey into One Punch Man, or just need another reason to rewatch it, we will give you a few. If you've somehow never met Saitama, prepare to meet the most overpowered hero in anime history, and arguably the most bored. One-Punch Man flips the superhero formula on its head by asking a ridiculous question: What happens when the strongest person alive can defeat every villain with, just one punch?
Created by ONE as a humble webcomic before being transformed into a manga by Yusuke Murata, the series became a sensation owing to its comedy with genuinely spectacular action. While the premise is absurd, the story cleverly pokes fun at superhero clichés, ranking systems and the idea that strength alone equals happiness. Saitama's biggest battle is against crushing boredom and the search for a worthy rival. Along the way, he teams up with fan-favourite characters like the fiercely loyal cyborg Genos, creating a surprisingly heartfelt story beneath all the chaos.
For many fans, the first anime season remains the gold standard. Animated by Madhouse, it dazzled viewers with fluid fight sequences, razor-sharp comedy and movie-quality visuals that perfectly captured Murata's artwork. The second and third seasons expanded the world and introduced compelling new characters like Garou, but both drew criticism from fans over their inconsistent animation, pacing and overall production quality. Even so, the manga has continued to earn widespread praise, with readers often recommending it as the definitive way to experience Saitama's adventures.
Where to watch: One-Punch Man is available to stream on Crunchyroll in many regions, and on Netflix, in the UAE.
Few modern anime have exploded onto the scene quite like Jujutsu Kaisen. Based on Gege Akutami's best-selling manga, the series brings forth supernatural horror, pulse-pounding action and just so much heart. The story: Yuji Itadori, an ordinary high school student whose life changes forever after he swallows a cursed finger belonging to the terrifying ancient sorcerer Ryomen Sukuna. Instead of dying, Yuji becomes Sukuna's unwilling host, and is recruited into a secret world of Jujutsu Sorcerers, who battle deadly Curses born from humanity's darkest emotions.
Jujutsu Kaisen balances explosive fight scenes with genuine emotional stakes. There are deaths, the emotional stakes are high, with characters like Nanami Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Yuji himself have become modern anime lore. (Yes, if you know well enough, everyone's just waiting for Nobara to return at this point. If you know...you know)
Where to watch: Jujutsu Kaisen is available on Netflix.
This one breaks you, heals you all at once. It's so nightmarishly addictive, that most fans like this writer included, couldn't stop watching for days. And hello, there's five seasons of it.
Let's get to it. Based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, the series follows kind-hearted Tanjiro Kamado, whose peaceful life is shattered when demons massacre his family and transform his younger sister, Nezuko, into one of them. Determined to find a cure and avenge his loved ones, Tanjiro joins the elite Demon Slayer Corps. A journey begins, with demons, allies...and noble sacrifices.
You might think that you've heard it all before, but Demon Slayer turns it into something extraordinary. The storytelling about family and hope twists the knife, and every major arc raises the stakes, while fan-favourite characters like Zenitsu, Inosuke and the Hashira bring the humour and heart.
With the Infinity Castle films now taking the story into its final chapter, there's never been a better time to revisit Tanjiro's journey from the very beginning.
Where to watch: Demon Slayer is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
Anya wants peanuts!
If you haven’t yet dived into Tatsuya Endo’s joyride, Spy x Family, prepare for a glorious, high-stakes circus of pure dopamine. The setup: Twilight, a suave master spy, forms a fake family for world peace, completely oblivious to the fact that his new wife Yor is a lethal assassin, their dog Bond predicts the future, and his newly adopted daughter Anya is a mind-reading six-year-old. As the only one who actually knows everyone's secret identities, Anya naturally uses telepathic power to hunt down peanuts, watch cartoons, and aggressively try to win over her school rival, Damian. It's a cocktail of slick espionage, misunderstandings, and profoundly heartwarming found-family vibes has skyrocketed the manga to over 42 million copies sold, while the phenomenal anime adaptation by Wit Studio and CloverWorks turned Anya’s meme-worthy facial expressions into global internet currency. It is the feel-good comfort viewing that will leave you smiling from ear to ear, craving snacks.
Where to watch: It's available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
If you like your anime with a side of absolute cinematic chaos, Chainsaw Man could be your next obsession. Produced independently by the powerhouse studio MAPPA to keep full creative freedom, this 97 per cent Rotten Tomatoes-certified masterpiece shatters every traditional shōnen trope in existence.
The story follows Denji, a desperately broke teenager who is betrayed and murdered, only to fuse with his adorable chainsaw-devil pet, Pochita. Resurrected as a hybrid monster with chainsaws violently tearing out of his head and arms, Denji is recruited into the Public Safety Devil Hunters by the enigmatic Makima. Alongside his chaotic roommates, the unhinged Blood Fiend Power and the stoic Aki, Denji fights terrifying devils not for world peace, but for simple dreams like eating jam on toast and getting a girlfriend.
Where to stream: Catch all the rip-roaring action right now on Crunchyroll and Netflix.