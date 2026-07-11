If you haven’t yet dived into Tatsuya Endo’s joyride, Spy x Family, prepare for a glorious, high-stakes circus of pure dopamine. The setup: Twilight, a suave master spy, forms a fake family for world peace, completely oblivious to the fact that his new wife Yor is a lethal assassin, their dog Bond predicts the future, and his newly adopted daughter Anya is a mind-reading six-year-old. As the only one who actually knows everyone's secret identities, Anya naturally uses telepathic power to hunt down peanuts, watch cartoons, and aggressively try to win over her school rival, Damian. It's a cocktail of slick espionage, misunderstandings, and profoundly heartwarming found-family vibes has skyrocketed the manga to over 42 million copies sold, while the phenomenal anime adaptation by Wit Studio and CloverWorks turned Anya’s meme-worthy facial expressions into global internet currency. It is the feel-good comfort viewing that will leave you smiling from ear to ear, craving snacks.