Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT release: When and where to watch

The announcement brings much relief to fans after almost a year
Hold onto your haori, Demon Slayer fans, the painfully long, almost year-shaped wait is finally winding down. Nearly 365 days after it stormed global box offices and picked up the Film of the Year title at the Anime Awards, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is officially set for its streaming debut.
Circle July 29, 2026 on your calendar, because that’s when the film lands on Crunchyroll.
The news didn’t arrive via a flashy Crunchyroll announcement or a cryptic teaser. Instead, it slipped out through Amazon Prime Video’s July lineup for Canadian subscribers, as reported by MobileSyrup. Since Crunchyroll is offered as an add-on through Amazon in Canada, the listing effectively confirmed the date before anyone could hit “silence spoilers.”
It’s a slightly ironic twist: one of anime’s most anticipated releases revealed, not by hype, but by a regional content calendar.
The timing also places Infinity Castle in a particularly packed month for streaming releases. Here’s how Tanjiro and co. slot into the lineup:
July 1 – President Curtis (StackTV)
July 2 – Bellefleur Season 3 (Crave)
July 3 – Silo Season 3 (Apple TV+)
July 9 – The Five Star Weekend (StackTV) / Big Brother Season 28 (StackTV)
July 23 – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 (Paramount+) / Suart Fails to Save The Universe Season 1 (Crave) / Gone Season 1 (BritBox)
July 24 – The Dink (Apple TV+)
July 26 – The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 (AMC+)
July 29 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle (Crunchyroll)
July 31 – The Drama / Fightland (Paramount+ / Starz)
Even by summer standards, that’s an aggressively stacked slate.
If you’re wondering why it took nearly a year for the anime’s dedicated streaming home to host one of its biggest releases, the answer is simple: box office dominance.
As noted by Comic Book Resource, the film’s theatrical run refused to end. Multiple re-releases kept it circulating in cinemas, including another Japan run as recently as June—months after its so-called “final” screenings in April. When a title keeps performing like a blockbuster encore, streaming platforms inevitably get pushed further down the queue.
For context, Infinity Castle is just Part 1 of a planned trilogy that will bring Koyoharu Gotouge’s epic saga to a close.
For the uninitiated: Tanjiro Kamado joined the Demon Slayer Corps to find a cure for his sister Nezuko, who was turned into a demon. After surviving brutal Hashira Training and a surprise assault on the Ubuyashiki Mansion by Muzan Kibutsuji, Tanjiro and the Hashira are thrust into the shifting, labyrinthine dimension known as the Infinity Castle. The final battle begins here.
Until July 29 arrives, fans can revisit the entire Demon Slayer series, previous films, and specials on Crunchyroll. And for those with no patience left in the tank, the manga is fully available on Viz Media and Manga Plus for the ultimate fast-track to the ending.