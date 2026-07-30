The first film in the highly anticipated Infinity Castle trilogy is now streaming
Demon Slayer fans, the Infinity Castle doors have officially opened.
After setting cinemas on fire with its blockbuster theatrical run, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has arrived on streaming, giving fans another chance to dive into Tanjiro Kamado’s most intense battle yet, this time from the comfort of their couches (and without the popcorn queue drama).
The first film in the highly anticipated Infinity Castle trilogy is now streaming on Crunchyroll in the UAE, bringing the Demon Slayer Corps’ fight against Muzan Kibutsuji straight to screens.
Streaming now.
The film is available on Crunchyroll following its theatrical release last summer.
Fans can stream ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I’ on Crunchyroll.
Crunchyroll subscribers can also revisit the full Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series, along with previous releases including Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, the special live orchestral performance Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Orchestra Concert, and the stage production ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ON STAGE’.
The anime will also be available on Yango Play.
The film is available in:
Japanese audio with English subtitles
English dub
Additional dubbed languages include Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Catalan, Russian, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Thai, with Polish voiceover also available.
Subtitles are available in languages including Arabic, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, European Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Polish, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Melayu.
The calm before the storm is officially over. The film picks up after Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps complete their brutal Hashira Training in preparation for the ultimate battle against demons.
Tanjiro’s journey began when his sister Nezuko was transformed into a demon, pushing him to join the Demon Slayer Corps in search of a cure. Alongside his chaotic but lovable teammates Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira, he has faced some of the deadliest demons and fought alongside legendary Hashira warriors including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji.
But now, the stakes are deadlier.
When demon king Muzan Kibutsuji attacks the Ubuyashiki Mansion, Tanjiro and the Hashira are pulled into a mysterious dimension — the terrifying Infinity Castle, the demons’ stronghold.
No judgment if you need a little Demon Slayer homework first.
Crunchyroll has the complete anime journey available, including previous arcs and films, so fans can revisit Tanjiro’s emotional rollercoaster before entering the Infinity Castle.
For those who prefer the express lane, the original manga by Koyoharu Gotouge is complete, with the story available through platforms including VIZ Media and Manga Plus.
Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s bestselling manga series published in Weekly Shonen Jump, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become a global anime phenomenon thanks to its stunning animation, emotional storytelling, unforgettable characters and sword fights that have practically broken the internet.
The manga ran from 2016 to 2020 and spans 23 volumes, selling more than 200 million copies worldwide.
The anime debuted in 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the record-breaking Mugen Train film, the Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc.
The animation is produced by ufotable, with Haruo Sotozaki directing and the screenplay and animation production handled by the studio.