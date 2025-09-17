When will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 release? What's next in the epic trilogy

The film has emerged as a blockbuster with fans eagerly waiting for the sequel
So you’ve watched Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and now you’re staring at your screen like, 'Where’s Part 2?' We feel you.
Released in September 2025, the first Infinity Castle movie kicked off what’s planned as a trilogy, adapting the Infinity Castle arc from the original manga and picking up right after Season 4 of the anime. And it was a box office beast, dominating charts in Japan for weeks.
But the burning question remains: when will Part 2 drop?
Here’s the (slightly painful) truth: there’s no official release date yet. Rumour has it fans may have to twiddle their thumbs until 2027. Part 3? Expect a 2029 debut. That’s two-year gaps between movies, folks — yes, it’s a marathon, not a sprint.
The good news? That two-year wait likely means animation that slaps even harder, so maybe patience is a virtue here. With Part 1 streaming worldwide, we’re expecting an official update soon. When it lands, you’ll be the first to know.
Fear not, Demon Slayer diehards, the OG Japanese and English cast are expected to reprise their roles:
Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae / Zach Aguilar
Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kito / Abby Trott
Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono / Aleks Le
Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka / Bryce Papenbrook
Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai / Johnny Yong Bosch
Tengen Uzui – Katsuyuki Konishi / Ray Chase
Shinobu Kocho – Saori Hayami / Erika Harlacher
Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa / Kira Buckland
Nothing’s confirmed to change, but if it does, we’ll update you faster than Zenitsu running from a demon.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox