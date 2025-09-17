GOLD/FOREX
When will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 release? What's next in the epic trilogy

The film has emerged as a blockbuster with fans eagerly waiting for the sequel

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
This image released by Sony Pictures Entertainment shows a scene from "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle." (Sony Pictures Entertainment via AP)
So you’ve watched Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and now you’re staring at your screen like, 'Where’s Part 2?' We feel you.

Released in September 2025, the first Infinity Castle movie kicked off what’s planned as a trilogy, adapting the Infinity Castle arc from the original manga and picking up right after Season 4 of the anime. And it was a box office beast, dominating charts in Japan for weeks.

But the burning question remains: when will Part 2 drop?

Here’s the (slightly painful) truth: there’s no official release date yet. Rumour has it fans may have to twiddle their thumbs until 2027. Part 3? Expect a 2029 debut. That’s two-year gaps between movies, folks — yes, it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

The good news? That two-year wait likely means animation that slaps even harder, so maybe patience is a virtue here. With Part 1 streaming worldwide, we’re expecting an official update soon. When it lands, you’ll be the first to know.

Voice cast: Who's back?

Fear not, Demon Slayer diehards, the OG Japanese and English cast are expected to reprise their roles:

  • Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae / Zach Aguilar

  • Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kito / Abby Trott

  • Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono / Aleks Le

  • Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka / Bryce Papenbrook

  • Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai / Johnny Yong Bosch

  • Tengen Uzui – Katsuyuki Konishi / Ray Chase

  • Shinobu Kocho – Saori Hayami / Erika Harlacher

  • Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa / Kira Buckland

Nothing’s confirmed to change, but if it does, we’ll update you faster than Zenitsu running from a demon.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
