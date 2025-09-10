One Piece in real life: Dubai hosts King’s voice actor Makoto Tamura at fan-first pop culture festival

Basically, your perfect weekend if you live for fandom
Anime lovers, comic fanatics, and cosplay queens, mark your calendars! From 4–5 October 2025, Dubai is hosting the brand-new FNDM, a fan-first pop culture festival at The Concourse Convention Center, Dubai Outlet Mall. Think of it as MEFCC, but with even more heart—and even more reasons to geek out.
The festival is pulling out all the stops:
Makoto Tamura, the Japanese voice of King from One Piece and Marvel’s Black Panther, makes his first-ever overseas appearance—yes, this is a global first! Meet him at autograph sessions or hear him spill behind-the-scenes secrets during his exclusive panel.
International comic creators you will get excited over: Dexter Soy (Captain Marvel, Batman), Jane Pica (Disney’s Lilo & Stitch), and Paolo Pantalena (Teen Titans, Red Hood/Arsenal).
Entertainment overload: Pro cosplayers, live shows on the Fandom Stage, gaming face-offs, Artist Alley, and exclusive convention-only drops. Basically, your perfect weekend if you live for fandom.
Tickets:
Standard Saturday or Sunday Pass: Dh65
Weekend Pass (both days): Dh115
"We created FNDM as a way to give back to the fans who have built such an incredible community around MEFCC," says Loy Pinheiro, Show Director. "This event is about creating another moment in the year for fans to come together, meet the community, and celebrate the culture they love."
So, if you’ve ever dreamed of meeting voice actors, comic legends, and cosplay stars all under one roof—FNDM is your scene. Don’t sleep on this one, Dubai.
