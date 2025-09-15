The global performance was equally striking. Over the weekend, the film earned $132.1 million across 49 international markets, pushing its worldwide total past $272 million. Japan continues to be the biggest contributor, with $213 million in earnings to date, according to Box Office Mojo. For cinema owners, the film’s success is a welcome relief at a time when superheroes, comedies and original animation are struggling to lure audiences back to theaters.

Dubai: Anime stormed past Hollywood this weekend as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle dominated the North American box office. The Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll release pulled in a staggering $70 million from U.S. and Canadian theaters, surpassing expectations and setting a new record for the biggest anime opening in history. It also stands as the strongest domestic debut of the year so far for an animated film.

The sweeping success of Demon Slayer is further proof that anime has graduated from niche fandom to mainstream powerhouse. With a loyal global fan base and the ability to outmuscle established Hollywood franchises, it is clear that anime has become one of the most reliable draws in today’s theatrical landscape.

Meanwhile, the competition from Hollywood releases fell short. The new Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale launched with $18.1 million in North America, settling for third place behind The Conjuring: Last Rites in its second weekend. Lionsgate’s adaptation of the Stephen King novel The Long Walk debuted with $11.5 million, while the long-awaited Spinal Tap II: The End Continues stumbled out of the gate with just $1.7 million.

Infinity Castle is the first part of a planned trilogy that will bring the saga of the Demon Slayer Corps to its climactic conclusion. The franchise has proven its box office muscle before, most notably in 2020 with Mugen Train, which became a worldwide sensation. The popularity of the series was evident at the Los Angeles premiere, where fans gathered in droves and voice actor Natsuki Hanae was mobbed on the red carpet.

