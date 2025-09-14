How and when to watch Emmy Awards 2025 in UAE?: Top contenders like 'Severance' and 'The Studio' dominate

GOLD/FOREX
Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Emmy statues are seen ahead of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025.
Dubai: The spotlight is on Los Angeles as the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards take center stage — and UAE viewers can catch the action live on Shahid, a subsidiary of MBC channel, at 4am local time, with red carpet coverage starting from 3am.

This year marks a potentially historic night for Apple TV+, which leads the pack with its two buzziest titles: The Studio and Severance. Both are favorites to sweep top honors, signaling a breakthrough year for the streaming platform.

Comedian Nate Bargatze makes his hosting debut at the Peacock Theater, guiding television’s biggest night where big-name veterans and breakout stars collide.

The frontrunners

Seth Rogen’s The Studio, a sharp satire about Hollywood’s power games, is entering the Emmys with blockbuster buzz. It racked up 23 nominations, already claimed nine Creative Arts wins, and could topple records by scoring as many as 15 trophies in one season.

Severance, meanwhile, leads with 27 nominations for its second season. The dark workplace thriller about surgically split identities is up for best drama and acting prizes for stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower. Its biggest rival could be HBO’s acclaimed medical drama The Pitt, led by Noah Wyle, who might finally secure his long-overdue Emmy decades after ER.

Veteran women in the spotlight

This year could also honor older women in an industry notorious for sidelining them. Kathy Bates, 78, is nominated for CBS’ Matlock and could become the oldest-ever best drama actress winner. Jean Smart, 73, is chasing her fourth consecutive comedy win for Hacks, cementing her legacy.

Limited series showdown

Netflix’s Adolescence, praised for its innovative one-take storytelling, is the favorite for best limited series and could make 15-year-old Owen Cooper one of the youngest Emmy winners ever. But HBO’s The Penguin, a gritty Batman spinoff starring Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, is a strong challenger after sweeping eight Creative Arts awards.

A bittersweet farewell

In late night, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert could claim its first Emmy for best talk series — just weeks after CBS canceled it. The win would serve as both recognition and farewell for the outspoken host.

With fierce competition, milestone moments, and history in the making, this year’s Emmys promise a night of glitz, surprise, and overdue recognition.

- Inputs from AP

