When will One Piece Episode 1142 release? Fans fear for Vegapunk's fate

When it comes to anime dominance, One Piece is not letting its throne go. Hold on, it built the throne, glued itself to it, and dared anyone to try knocking it off. Eiichiro Oda’s epic about Monkey D. Luffy has been serving up adventure, chaos, and heart for over 25 years, and judging by the Egghead Arc’s latest firestorm, the best may be yet to come.