When will One Piece Episode 1142 release? Fans fear for Vegapunk's fate

Trouble is only just heating up, and fans are already tense for the next episode
When it comes to anime dominance, One Piece is not letting its throne go. Hold on, it built the throne, glued itself to it, and dared anyone to try knocking it off. Eiichiro Oda’s epic about Monkey D. Luffy has been serving up adventure, chaos, and heart for over 25 years, and judging by the Egghead Arc’s latest firestorm, the best may be yet to come.
Episode 1142 — boldly titled 'Come in, World — Vegapunk’s Message' — finally drops on September 7, 2025, after a one-week tease of a break. Fans are ready, hype is boiling over, and the Straw Hats are staring down yet another impossible showdown with the World Government. But this time? The cost could be a gut punch no one’s ready for.
The long-awaited return lands on Crunchyroll, keeping the same Sunday morning slot it’s held since Egghead Part 2 kicked off back in April 2025. And trust me, this isn’t filler fluff, it’s the continuation of a battle that could rewrite Egghead’s fate entirely.
The Straw Hats might think they’ve carved out a narrow path away from the World Government’s grip, but if St. Saturn’s smug confidence is anything to go by, trouble is only just heating up.
Poor Vegapunk. For all his genius, he may have finally outplayed himself. His tweaks to the Pacifistas, especially making them protect Bonney, sealed his betrayal in the eyes of the Government. Saturn wasted no time skewering him, leaving fans questioning whether the world’s greatest scientist will even make it out alive.
But let’s not count him out just yet. This is Vegapunk we’re talking about — the man likely has a Plan Z waiting in the wings. Episode 1142’s title practically screams that he’s leaving behind more than just broken tech and cryptic warnings. Whether it’s his last word or his ultimate trump card, we’re about to find out if Egghead Island’s smartest mind still has a way to bend fate in his favour.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox