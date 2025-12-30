One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 release update: The biggest battle yet—but fans aren't celebrating

Season 3 Part 1 aired from October 12 to December 28 and, to put it politely, didn’t exactly land a clean hit. Fans were vocal about inconsistent animation and what looked like behind-the-scenes production struggles at J.C. Staff. Still, in a move that surprised exactly no one, J.C. Staff is staying on as the studio for Part 2. The silver lining: That long 2027 window suggests Bandai Namco knows things need serious polishing before the next round.