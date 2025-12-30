One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 release update: The biggest battle yet—but fans aren't celebrating

One-Punch Man sets up its biggest showdown yet, but fans are holding back
Just as fans were catching their breath after One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 1 wrapped on December 28, Bandai Namco Filmworks dropped the real punchline: Part 2 is officially happening… in 2027. Yes, that’s three years away. Patience, heroes.
Season 3 Part 1 aired from October 12 to December 28 and, to put it politely, didn’t exactly land a clean hit. Fans were vocal about inconsistent animation and what looked like behind-the-scenes production struggles at J.C. Staff. Still, in a move that surprised exactly no one, J.C. Staff is staying on as the studio for Part 2. The silver lining: That long 2027 window suggests Bandai Namco knows things need serious polishing before the next round.
To keep the hype simmering (not boiling), the announcement came with a new teaser trailer and visual—both screaming what fans have been waiting years for: the long-teased, no-holding-back showdown between Saitama and Garou.
The 30-second teaser doesn’t give much away beyond ominous dialogue and vibes, but manga readers know exactly what’s being teased here: Garou’s ultimate form, and what many consider the best fight One-Punch Man has ever delivered. This is the Monster Association Arc finale, after all—no pressure.
Despite Season 3 ending with the usual 12-episode run, this isn’t the end. Part 2 is very much alive, and its delayed release offers a sliver of optimism that the animation might finally get the glow-up it desperately needs—especially with massive moments like Cosmic Fear Garou still waiting to be animated.
That said, fans are understandably cautious. After all, One-Punch Man already made audiences wait six years for Season 3, and that patience didn’t exactly pay off. More time doesn’t automatically mean better quality, so expectations are being kept firmly in check.
Scepticism hasn’t helped that the new promo raised eyebrows on X, with fans quickly pointing out that the key visual looks like little more than a horizontal flip between Saitama and Garou. Not exactly a confidence booster—and certainly not proof that past animation sins (yes, the infamous Atomic Samurai “PNG cut”) won’t repeat themselves.
Still, commitment counts for something. Despite a rough reception and record-low user scores, Bandai Namco is pushing ahead with Part 2. If the extra time translates into a real animation upgrade, One-Punch Man could still land a redemption arc worthy of its name. Until then, fans will be watching… cautiously.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox