One Punch Season 3: Release timeline revealed, get ready for bigger battles

So, what’s the deal with Season 3? Let’s break it down. The producers have confirmed that the new season is slated for late 2026, with insiders betting on an October or November release to align with the fall anime lineup. Yes, it’s a long wait, but remember—quality takes time, especially when you’re talking about a show that has to juggle giant monsters, explosive fight scenes, and Saitama’s deadpan one-liners. Production resumed after a minor delay in early 2025, and the studio promises global simultaneous streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. Basically, no fan left behind.