The man steering the long-awaited third season of One-Punch Man has officially stepped away from social media. Director Shinpei Nagai deleted his accounts after facing a torrent of backlash over the latest season of the beloved anime.
Fans had waited six years for Saitama’s return, but disappointment hit fast. Many felt the animation and direction under JC Staff didn’t live up to the first season’s Madhouse magic, and Nagai quickly became the target of relentless online criticism.
Addressing the toxicity in a farewell post, Nagai wrote, “Um, I have some rather unfortunate news. There are a few people among my followers who are pretending to be allies but are actually engaging in rage-baiting, so I’ve decided to delete my account.”
He condemned those twisting his words or seeking profit from controversy: “Their actions—such as taking my statements out of context, trying to elicit comments that violate NDAs, or turning them into profit—are unacceptable and cannot be overlooked.”
Nagai’s message revealed a creator pushed to his limits. He stressed that the negativity was affecting his mental health and the wider team: “Honestly, this is taking a toll on my mental health, and it only brings negatives to the work, the staff, and the original creators. But such despicable behaviour is unforgivable.”
He thanked genuine supporters and confirmed, “I will not create any accounts in the future either.”
One-Punch Man Season 3 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.
