One Punch Man 3 controversy breakdown: Overworked studios, animation woes, and fan harassment

The show had once earned the praise as one of the greatest anime of all time

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
One Punch's Season 2 was said to be on a steep decline and Season 3 upset fans further.
One-Punch Man entered the anime scene in 2015 with a sharp mix of action and comedy, earning praise as one of the greatest anime of all time. But since Season 2, the series has been on a steep decline, and Season 3 has only amplified fans’ frustrations.

The core controversy

  • Season 1 was animated by Madhouse, a studio renowned for its stunning visuals and fluid fight scenes. Season 2 shifted to J.C. Staff, a studio. The result: a massive drop in animation quality that many fans deemed unacceptable.

  • Season 3, released on October 12, has continued the trend, with animation described as “PowerPoint-level,” static, and lacking the excitement and humor that defined the series. Key scenes, like Garou sliding down a hill, have been mocked online for their “slideshow-style” execution.

Why fans are furious:

  • The series’ identity was built on spectacular fights and comedic timing; both are severely undercut in the new season.

  • Fans had some hope J.C. Staff could redeem themselves after Season 2, but early episodes of Season 3 show no improvement, leading to disappointment and online outrage.

  • Some fans even tried using AI tools to fix the visuals, highlighting the severity of dissatisfaction.

The bullying and backlash

  • Animator Shinpei Nagai, revealed as Season 3’s director, faced harassment online even before the season aired. Fans questioned his experience, prompting him to post a detailed resume defending his credentials.

  • After the episodes released, backlash intensified, fueled by memes and social media critics. The harassment became so severe that Nagai deactivated his X (Twitter) account, citing the impact on his mental health and the production team’s morale.

  • Industry experts stressed that animators in Japan are often overworked and underpaid, and harassment can harm future productions rather than improve quality.

Production challenges:

  • J.C. Staff reportedly had time and management issues, and unlike studios like Ufotable, which carefully plan and execute high-quality sequences, OPM’s animation suffered from rushed production.

  • Season 3 is working under similar constraints as Season 2, including underwhelming sound design and uneven pacing.

The verdict?

  • Season 3 has failed to live up to the standard set by Season 1, leaving fans disappointed but should not justify harassment of the staff.

  • While the series’ characters and story remain engaging for some, the lack of visual excellence means One-Punch Man is no longer the power e it once was.

  • The staff had advised fansto to temper expectations, appreciate the creative effort where possible, and focus on healthier fandom engagement instead of targeting animators.

Lakshana N Palat
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
