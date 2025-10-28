GOLD/FOREX
Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee vs Jaideep Ahlawat and the stakes are brutal

The new trailer for the season has just dropped; familiar faces and fresh chaos

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Manoj Bajpayee in the new series.
Manoj Bajpayee in the new series.

He’s back, folks.

Prime Video just dropped the teaser for The Family Man Season 3, and if you thought Srikant Tiwary (Manoj Bajpayee) had calmed down after two seasons of saving the world and dodging domestic chaos, think again.

The 91-second teaser opens with a now-classic “Tiwary household” moment. Suchitra (Priyamani) gives us a quick family update: Dhriti’s in college, Atharv’s taken up ballet (finally doing something good, she sighs), but Srikant? Oh, he’s been doing “the same thing for four years.” Cue: Srikant walking around, apparently gargling — or is he?

Turns out, our man’s not gargling. He’s just screaming — a long, guttural Aaaaaa.” Is it pain? Is it training? Nobody knows. His friend JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) has had enough: “I’ve been listening to your ‘aaaa’ for four years. What does it even mean?”

And then he makes his announcement. He's back folks.

Mark your calendars — The Family Man 3 premieres November 21, four years after Season 2 left fans hanging.

And this time, the stakes are sky-high. According to the official synopsis, Srikant’s up against fierce new enemies — Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma and Nimrat Kaur as Meera. As he’s forced to navigate uncharted territory and threats from both within and outside the nation, one thing’s clear: the hunter’s about to become the hunted.

The new season packs a stacked cast, including Shreya Dhanwanthary, Harman Singha, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Aditya Srivastava.

Creators Raj & DK — joined this season by Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth — promise it’s been worth the wait. “We wanted to raise the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an edge-of-the-seat experience,” they said. “This time, the hunter becomes the hunted — and Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, one that could destroy not just his career but his family too.”

