One Piece Chapter 1191 spoilers: Imu’s demonic transformation, Luffy’s wild recovery — can the trio take him down?

Imu’s demonic shift, Luffy’s bizarre healing and Loki’s high‑stakes showdown
Chapter 1191, titled There's Still Loki, is a dense one, a villain transformation, a giant stepping in at the last possible second, and a long-teased team attack, all before Oda takes a scheduled break next week. Here's a full rundown of what happened in the chapter, along with how readers on Reddit responded as the details came in.
The chapter opens with a colour spread showing the Straw Hat Pirates together at an Afro-themed party, a lighter beat before the story shifts into its main conflict. Elsewhere in the chapter, Bibbo is shown talking with Chopper, and Zoro continues his fight against Sommers.
The chapter's central development is Imu undergoing a transformation, growing larger, developing four horns, and his arms turning black. Spoiler compiler PewPiece noted the change, and artist Redon added further visual detail worth mentioning: the new horns resemble Hellboy's, Imu has grown a pointed goatee, and the three horned skulls that were previously wrapped around his tail now appear as a pendant on his chest. The spiked bracelets he wore before are gone, replaced by two rings with eyes on his arms, and the eye-ring that was on his back has moved down to circle his waist.
The design drew plenty of attention on Reddit. Many speculated this transformation is likely a midpoint, with Imu's full Zoan form still to come later.
Once transformed, Imu turns his attention to Gaban, Roger's old crewmate from God Valley, and expresses surprise at how strong Gaban has become, remarking that he regrets not eliminating him back when he wiped out Rocks' crew. Gaban, who has lost an arm in the exchange, responds dryly, telling Imu he can't quite applaud him for dodging the attack under the circumstances.
Readers picked up on the tone of the exchange.One user, joked that Gaban was still "aura farming even while down an arm," and another compared the moment to the mutual respect dynamic between Madara and Guy in Naruto.
Gaban tells Luffy to gather his crew and leave Elbaph, but Luffy refuses. As one commenter pointed out, the timing is notable since the Straw Hats had only just arrived from Egghead.
As Imu moves to attack both Gaban and Luffy, Hajrudin arrives and strikes Imu, knocking him back, though he's still affected by the demonic aura Imu is giving off. Gaban tells Hajrudin to retreat, but Hajrudin refuses, saying that even if he falls, Loki is still there. Loki then arrives on the scene.
The moment was widely discussed. One commenter summarized it as Hajrudin having "punched the devil on the face," and several threads noted that many readers had expected a combined attack from Luffy and Loki rather than this kind of entrance from Hajrudin.
With Loki now present, Luffy recovers from his injuries by eating food he had stored earlier in the fight, a detail that generated significant discussion, covered further below. Once recovered, Luffy, Loki, and Hajrudin combine their strength for a technique referred to as "Gokoku Sovereignty," translated by some as the Sovereignty of the Three Generals, directed at Imu.
The chapter ends there, without revealing the outcome of the attack, and is followed by a confirmed author break the following week.
One detail generated more conversation than any other: Luffy, having been injured twice earlier in the fight, recovering by eating food he had apparently stored away. One brief reaction, "STORED WHERE????" — was widely repeated across the thread, drawing over 400 upvotes and many replies speculating about where or how this was possible.
Reactions to the moment itself were mixed. One commenter expressed some frustration, arguing that Luffy recovering from serious injury by eating reduces the sense of stakes in the fight. Another raised a similar point, comparing it to Marineford, where Luffy's recovery took place over a longer stretch of the story rather than happening quickly. A third said they would have preferred to see more development of Luffy's own abilities instead of this kind of recovery method, while another compared the pattern more lightly to games where eating in-game food restores health almost instantly.
A theory that gained some traction in the replies suggested that Luffy's healing may not actually depend on food at all, pointing back to Wano, when he was able to restart his own heartbeat through will alone and that the food may serve as more of a personal ritual than an actual mechanism for recovery.