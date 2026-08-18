One Piece Chapter 1191 spoilers: Imu’s demonic transformation, Luffy’s wild recovery — can the trio take him down?

Reactions to the moment itself were mixed. One commenter expressed some frustration, arguing that Luffy recovering from serious injury by eating reduces the sense of stakes in the fight. Another raised a similar point, comparing it to Marineford, where Luffy's recovery took place over a longer stretch of the story rather than happening quickly. A third said they would have preferred to see more development of Luffy's own abilities instead of this kind of recovery method, while another compared the pattern more lightly to games where eating in-game food restores health almost instantly.