UN food programme condemns airstrikes on two aid trucks in Sudan

Airstrike destroys WFP aid trucks in Sudan, food for 5,800 people lost
United Nations: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said that two of its trucks came under air attack on Sunday outside Dilling, South Kordofan State, southern Sudan, while transporting food aid to Kadugli.
The attack destroyed more than 50 metric tonnes of food, enough to provide lifesaving assistance to 5,800 people for one month, the UN agency said in a statement on Wednesday (local time).
WFP strongly condemned the attack, saying the trucks were clearly marked with WFP banners and flags.
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It said the attack was the latest example of the challenging operating environment facing humanitarian agencies in Sudan, noting that, since the beginning of the year, it has recorded eight aerial attacks that damaged its premises and disrupted operations, reports Xinhua news agency.
WFP urged all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians, humanitarian personnel and assets, stressing that attacks on aid workers and humanitarian operations are unacceptable and must stop.
In Kadugli, WFP is supporting nearly 58,000 people facing emergency-level food insecurity or worse through in-kind food assistance.
The Emergency Lawyers, a volunteer rights group, also condemned the attack, saying that targeting clearly marked humanitarian aid threatens both humanitarian operations and civilian lives.
In a statement on Wednesday, the group warned that restrictions on humanitarian access and attempts to control or block aid deliveries are worsening the crisis, while declining agricultural and livestock production and reduced rainfall are increasing pressure on communities and the risk of a water crisis.
It called on the parties to the conflict to remove restrictions on civilian access to food and aid, and ensure assistance reaches those in need without discrimination or obstruction.
The group further called for an immediate, independent investigation into the attack and previous attacks on humanitarian assistance and holding those responsible accountable.
Sudan has been embroiled in an armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023, leaving thousands dead and millions displaced inside and outside the country, while exacerbating food insecurity and disrupting aid supply chains.