UAE jobs: Mal opens new career opportunities for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi

AI-focused Islamic financial platform will hold an open house for UAE Nationals on Oct 19
UAE Nationals looking for careers in technology and financial services will have new opportunities in Abu Dhabi as Mal expands its team and prepares to grow internationally.
The Abu Dhabi-based company, which is developing an AI-focused Islamic financial platform, said it is looking to recruit Emirati professionals as it builds its operations.
The roles will give UAE Nationals an opportunity to work across areas combining artificial intelligence, technology and Islamic finance.
As part of its recruitment efforts, Mal will hold an open house for UAE Nationals on October 19 at 6.30pm at its office in Sky Tower on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.
Candidates will be able to meet the company’s team, learn about its work and explore available career opportunities.
Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, Founder and CEO of Mal, said the company wants Emiratis to play a role in its growth.
“Mal is being built from Abu Dhabi with the ambition to serve the world, and Emirati talent should be part of that journey,” he said.
“We want to create meaningful opportunities for UAE Nationals to bring their expertise, ambition and perspective to what we are building, while growing alongside a company with global aspirations.”
The recruitment drive comes as the UAE continues to encourage more citizens to join and build careers in the private sector.
Mal is developing financial services that combine Islamic finance principles with AI technology. The company said AI is being built directly into its technology from the start rather than being introduced later as an additional feature.
The company has also recently opened its global waitlist, three months after receiving In-Principle Approval from the Central Bank of the UAE.
People joining the waitlist will receive priority access to the company’s first product releases as well as early access to future products and features.
Mal said current career opportunities for UAE Nationals are available through its careers platform.