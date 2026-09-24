The gesture drew praise online, with many users applauding the officer’s quick response
Ras Al Khaimah: He could have waited for the road to be cleared - instead, a UAE police officer grabbed a broom and got to work.
A short video showing the officer sweeping debris from a busy road after a traffic accident has gone viral on social media, earning praise from viewers for putting motorists’ safety first.
In the 13-second clip, the officer, dressed in his police uniform and a high-visibility vest, can be seen sweeping scattered debris from the roadway as traffic moves past.
The officer’s quick response helped remove potentially dangerous debris from the road and reduce the risk of another accident.
Another member of the public can also be seen stopping to lend a hand and help clear the area.
The simple gesture drew praise on social media, with many users applauding the officer’s quick response and hands-on approach to keeping motorists safe.