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UAE police officer goes viral for sweeping debris after Ras Al Khaimah accident

The gesture drew praise online, with many users applauding the officer’s quick response

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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UAE police officer goes viral for sweeping debris after Ras Al Khaimah accident
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Ras Al Khaimah: He could have waited for the road to be cleared  - instead, a UAE police officer grabbed a broom and got to work.

A short video showing the officer sweeping debris from a busy road after a traffic accident has gone viral on social media, earning praise from viewers for putting motorists’ safety first.

In the 13-second clip, the officer, dressed in his police uniform and a high-visibility vest, can be seen sweeping scattered debris from the roadway as traffic moves past.

A broom instead of a waiting game

The officer’s quick response helped remove potentially dangerous debris from the road and reduce the risk of another accident.

Another member of the public can also be seen stopping to lend a hand and help clear the area.

The simple gesture drew praise on social media, with many users applauding the officer’s quick response and hands-on approach to keeping motorists safe. 

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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