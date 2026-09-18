Abu Dhabi Police officer honoured for helping families stranded after bus breaks down

Officer stepped in after vehicle carrying several families broke down
An Abu Dhabi Police officer has been honoured after stepping in to help a group of families whose bus broke down while they were travelling to the Ghuwaifat border crossing.
First Policeman Ali Abdulhadi Al Hajri was recognised by Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, for his quick response and assistance to the stranded families.
Al Hajri checked on the families and helped provide the support and services they needed following the breakdown, allowing them to continue their journey safely.
The recognition took place in the presence of Brigadier Nasser Suleiman Al Maskari, Director of the Central Operations Sector.
Al Muhairi praised the officer for taking the initiative to help and for making sure the families were safe and comfortable during the situation.
He said such actions reflect the values of Abu Dhabi Police, where an officer’s role goes beyond carrying out police duties to helping members of the community when they are in need.
He added that such actions also reflect the values of solidarity and humanity in UAE society.
Al Hajri said he was proud to receive the recognition and described helping members of the public as both a national and humanitarian duty.
He said his actions were part of his responsibility as a police officer and his commitment to assisting anyone who needs help.