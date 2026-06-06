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Watch: Dubai Police stop traffic completely to rescue stranded driver on busy highway

Viral video shows officers stopping traffic and pushing broken-down car to safety

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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A video shared by the Dubai Civility Committee shows Dubai Police officers rushing to assist the motorist on what appeared to be Sheikh Zayed Road.
A video shared by the Dubai Civility Committee shows Dubai Police officers rushing to assist the motorist on what appeared to be Sheikh Zayed Road.
Screen grab

Dubai: Motorists travelling along one of Dubai's busiest highways witnessed an unusual scene this week when police officers brought traffic to a temporary halt to help a stranded driver whose vehicle had broken down on the hard shoulder.

A video shared by the Dubai Civility Committee shows Dubai Police officers rushing to assist the motorist on what appeared to be Sheikh Zayed Road.

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In the footage, a police patrol vehicle stops across lanes of traffic to create a protective buffer around the stranded car, allowing the officer to safely reach the driver.

The video then shows a police officer stepping out of the patrol vehicle and helping move the disabled car away from the carriageway and towards a safer location, while traffic remains temporarily stopped.

The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing praise from residents and users.

Sharing the footage, the Dubai Civility Committee highlighted the actions of the officers as an example of going beyond routine duties to protect others.

"Sometimes, duty means going beyond what is expected," the committee said. "Stopping an entire highway to protect a life reflects values that put safety first and embody responsibility at its highest level."

Dubai Police are widely recognised for rapid roadside response and emergency assistance across the emirate's extensive road network, where vehicle breakdowns can quickly become hazardous, particularly on high-speed routes such as Sheikh Zayed Road.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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