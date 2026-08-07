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London video of UAE leaders goes viral

Viral clip highlights humility and close bond between UAE leaders in London

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The footage, widely shared across X, Instagram and other platforms, shows the two leaders exchanging a warm greeting during a meeting in the British capital.
The footage, widely shared across X, Instagram and other platforms, shows the two leaders exchanging a warm greeting during a meeting in the British capital.

London: A video showing UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan warmly greeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during a meeting in London has gone viral on social media, with many praising the leaders' humility and close rapport. 

The footage, widely shared across X, Instagram and other platforms, shows the two leaders exchanging a warm greeting during a meeting in the British capital. The video quickly attracted thousands of views, with many users describing the moment as a reflection of the close bond between the UAE's leaders and praising their humility and approachable nature.

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Many comments highlighted the leaders' humility despite their senior positions, while others offered prayers for their health and wellbeing and wished them continued success in leading the country. 

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid regularly meet to review national priorities, discuss issues affecting citizens and assess initiatives aimed at advancing the UAE's development agenda and sustaining economic and social progress.

The video comes just days after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was seen interacting with members of the public during his stay in London. Clips circulating online showed the Dubai Ruler greeting people, stopping to speak with residents and visitors, and posing for photographs, moments that also attracted widespread attention and praise on social media for his accessibility and engagement with the public.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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