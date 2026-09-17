Airline to start with one daily London service before increasing to twice daily
Dubai: British Airways will resume flights to Dubai from November 3, initially operating one daily service from London before increasing frequencies to twice a day, the airline said.
The British carrier announced the return of its Dubai service as part of adjustments to its flight schedule across several destinations in the Middle East.
British Airways will operate one daily flight between London and Dubai during the winter season, restoring direct connectivity on one of its key routes to the Gulf.
The airline said frequencies would subsequently increase to two flights a day, providing passengers with greater choice and capacity between the two cities.
The resumption will restore British Airways’ regular passenger services to Dubai as the carrier adjusts its Middle East network and prepares its schedule for the winter travel season.