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British Airways to resume Dubai flights from November 3

Airline to start with one daily London service before increasing to twice daily

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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British Airways announced that it will resume London–Dubai flights from November 3 with daily winter services, rising to twice daily as part of its updated Middle East schedule.
British Airways announced that it will resume London–Dubai flights from November 3 with daily winter services, rising to twice daily as part of its updated Middle East schedule.
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Dubai: British Airways will resume flights to Dubai from November 3, initially operating one daily service from London before increasing frequencies to twice a day, the airline said.

The British carrier announced the return of its Dubai service as part of adjustments to its flight schedule across several destinations in the Middle East.

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British Airways will operate one daily flight between London and Dubai during the winter season, restoring direct connectivity on one of its key routes to the Gulf.

The airline said frequencies would subsequently increase to two flights a day, providing passengers with greater choice and capacity between the two cities.

The resumption will restore British Airways’ regular passenger services to Dubai as the carrier adjusts its Middle East network and prepares its schedule for the winter travel season.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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