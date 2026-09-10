Bayeux Tapestry ‘mania’ sweeps UK as sold-out exhibition opens

Excited visitors queue outside British Museum, with some workers donning period costumes
London: London’s Bayeux Tapestry exhibition opened Thursday to a British public gripped by “mania” as the medieval artwork depicting the Norman conquest of England goes on display outside France for the first time.
Excited visitors who had tickets to the first day of the sold-out exhibition queued outside the British Museum ahead of the opening, with some museum workers donning period costumes.
“It is back here for the first time in 950 years!” 46-year-old Catherine Pitt told AFP outside the museum entrance as she waited to get inside.
“It is joint history between France and England. It is like a big bang moment in our history,” she added.
The unprecedented loan from France, the result of years of diplomacy and set to last until next July, has been hailed a symbol of renewed cross-Channel ties following the rancour of Brexit.
The Times newspaper called the exhibition a “spine-shivering experience” that has sparked “Tapestry-mania” in Britain, while The Economist dubbed it the “hottest ticket” around.
Depicting the 1066 Battle of Hastings and the invasion by William the Conqueror’s Norman army, the 70-metre-long tapestry has shadowy origins.
It is widely thought to have been made in England almost 1,000 years ago before being transferred to Bayeux in France.
The British Museum has so far sold a record 100,000 tickets, which cost GBP25-GBP33 ($34-$45) for adults.
Age: Almost 1,000 years old
Length: About 70 metres (230 feet)
Story: Norman conquest of England and the Battle of Hastings in 1066
Scenes: 58
Star figures: William, Duke of Normandy, and English King Harold
Rare journey: Back on British soil for the first time since the 11th century
Value: Insured for €960 million ($1.1 billion)
Demand: Tickets already sold out for months
Expected visitors: Around 1 million
On display until: July 2027
Surprise detail: It was probably embroidered in England, despite being known as the Bayeux Tapestry
Even Halley’s comet appears: The tapestry depicts the comet seen in 1066
King Charles III said the temporary transfer was “a precious symbol of trust at a time when trust seems sadly to be in short supply between nations”.
Around the country, students who learn about the artwork in history classes are gearing up for school trips, while businesses are bidding to capitalise on some of the fervour.
Dish towels, aprons and mugs featuring scenes from the tapestry are on sale at the London museum, while luxury store Liberty has released cushions inspired by the artwork, priced at GBP165 each ($223).
Even the budget bakery chain Greggs has jumped on the bandwagon, lightheartedly unveiling its own embroidered “Ta-Pastry” to tell the story of “the conquest of the British high street by our most treasured (and tasty) artifacts”.
A museum in Reading, west of London, is enjoying a flurry of attention for its little-known Victorian replica of the tapestry, while the Battle of Hastings site anticipated greater footfall from those who missed out on exhibition tickets.
In the heart of the capital, near the British Museum, a pub has hung up an eight-metre embroidered “Beer Tapestry” recounting the history of brewing in a playful tribute to the more violent original.
“I think it’s quite hard to explain to French people the excitement in the UK. I think the French don’t realise what a big treasure they’ve got,” exhibition curator Michael Lewis told AFP during a preview.
“The British are kind of completely crazy about this object because it’s such a fundamentally important object for our history.”
Plans to loan the tapestry to London had been considered twice before, but both were aborted: in 1953 for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and in 1966 for the 900th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.
Retiree Jill Brooks came down from Devon for the exhibition, which she said was a “big deal”.
“I was surprised when Emmanuel Macron announced it. I thought there would be objection,” said Brooks.
In what is believed to be its first time travelling outside France, the tapestry depicting 627 figures and more than 700 animals has been laid flat in a raised glass cabinet.
In its home in Bayeux, it is displayed hanging vertically.
Animations projected on the wall accompany the tapestry, zooming in on details and key events in the artwork, which is replete with gore and drama.
“It’s quite a processional experience because people have to go bit by bit through the tapestry,” Lewis said. Ticket-holders have 40 minutes to spend inside the exhibition once they enter.
Conservators watched nervously as the delicate, 11th-century artwork was transported by truck in a risky operation from its home in northern France to the British capital in July.
France last week said two broken threads were spotted during a full condition check.
However, the British Museum said the embroidery was “virtually unchanged” with thread breaks, measuring a few millimetres at most, not considered significant damage.