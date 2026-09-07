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Mary Kom enters Bigg Boss 20, vows to bring discipline to the house: 'Everyone will wake up at one time'

Mary Kom brings boxing discipline and teamwork to Bigg Boss 20 house

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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‘Bigg Boss 20’: Mary Kom says nobody can be the ‘next Mary Kom’
‘Bigg Boss 20’: Mary Kom says nobody can be the ‘next Mary Kom’

Boxing legend and politician Mary Kom has entered the Bigg Boss house as the senior-most contestant of Season 20, hosted by Salman Khan. Recently, she spoke about the many sides of her personality and how she plans to instil order and teamwork among her fellow contestants.

Bringing order to the house

True to her disciplined athletic background, Mary Kom told Indian Express's Screen that instilling structure inside the Bigg Boss house is a priority for her. She told Screen she intends to get everyone on a common daily schedule, starting with a shared wake-up time, and wants whatever happens inside the house to stay among the contestants rather than being discussed outside. “I will bring discipline in the house; everyone should wake up at one time. Whatever we do inside shall remain within the family only."

She also emphasised teamwork over individual effort, saying that chores such as cooking and cleaning should not fall on one person alone. Instead, she plans to see that every housemate pitches in, sharing the household responsibilities in an organised, disciplined way.

"You cannot do anything alone; everyone has to come together. So one person should not be expected to just do cooking, cleaning, etc. I will make sure everyone participates in the household activities in a disciplined manner," she said.

About Mary Kom

Mary Kom is a decorated professional boxer who has represented India at multiple Olympic Games and Asian Games. She remains the only woman to have won the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times and has claimed eight world championship medals across her career.

She won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and, in 2014, became the first Indian female boxer to win gold at the Asian Games. In 2018, she went on to become the first Indian boxer to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Originally from Imphal, Manipur, Mary Kom has also built a career in politics alongside her sporting achievements. She was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2020.

Her life story was adapted into a 2014 biopic directed by Omung Kumar, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas portraying her in the titular role.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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