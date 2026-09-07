Mary Kom enters Bigg Boss 20, vows to bring discipline to the house: 'Everyone will wake up at one time'

True to her disciplined athletic background, Mary Kom told Indian Express's Screen that instilling structure inside the Bigg Boss house is a priority for her. She told Screen she intends to get everyone on a common daily schedule, starting with a shared wake-up time, and wants whatever happens inside the house to stay among the contestants rather than being discussed outside. “I will bring discipline in the house; everyone should wake up at one time. Whatever we do inside shall remain within the family only."