GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Sourav Ganguly calls Bigg Boss ‘biggest show’ as he makes TV comeback

After a decade away from television hosting, Ganguly takes charge of Bigg Boss Bangla

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sourav Ganguly calls Bigg Boss ‘biggest show’ as he makes TV comeback
X/Bigg Boss

Sourav Ganguly is taking on a new challenge away from cricket, returning to television as the host of Bigg Boss Bangla after a decade.

The former India captain has entered the popular reality-show franchise for the first time, taking charge of its Bengali edition. The third season of Bigg Boss Bangla premiered on August 30 on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar.

Ganguly described Bigg Boss as “the biggest show in the country”, highlighting its large audience and reach across languages.

“Bigg Boss is the biggest show in the country and has always stood apart because of the scale of its audience and the way the franchise has travelled across languages,” he said.

For Ganguly, the assignment also marks his first association with EndemolShine India and a return to television hosting after 10 years.

“I have done many shows on TV but never hosted this, so joining EndemolShine India for the first time and leading its Bengali edition with Bigg Boss Bangla, after ten years, is a wonderful new experience,” he said.

From cricket captain to television host

Ganguly, widely regarded as one of India’s most influential cricket captains, played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for the country. He scored 18,575 international runs, including 38 centuries.

As captain, he helped build a new generation of Indian cricketers and led the team to several memorable victories. India defeated Australia in the famous 2001 Test series before reaching the 2003 World Cup final under Ganguly’s leadership. He also shared the Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 after the final was washed out.

Beyond cricket, Ganguly has remained active in public life and sports administration. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2004. In 2019, he was elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), succeeding Rahul Johri as the head of Indian cricket’s governing body.

Known for his aggressive leadership and memorable celebrations, Ganguly later moved into cricket administration and television. He has also hosted Bengali television shows, including Dadagiri.

Bigg Boss returns to Bengali television

Bigg Boss Bangla’s return comes after a gap of nearly a decade. The Bengali edition is part of the franchise’s expansion across India, with versions also available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan continues as host of the Hindi edition, with Bigg Boss 20 set to premiere on September 6.

For Ganguly, Bigg Boss Bangla represents another transition in a career that has taken him from international cricket and captaincy to television and sports administration.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Salman Khan returns as host when the show premieres on 6 September 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, and this year fans are being asked to pick one of two names to fill a spot in the house before the premiere even begins.

Rhiya Ahir may enter Bigg Boss 20 as fans decide

4m read
India’s mixed-disability cricket team celebrated a 118-run win at Lord’s by recreating Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 shirt-waving moment.

Ganguly’s Lord’s celebration recreated by India team

2m read
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly breaks silence over alleged death threats

1m read
Former India cricket captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Death threats: Ganguly, wife Dona file police complaint

1m read