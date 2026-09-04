After a decade away from television hosting, Ganguly takes charge of Bigg Boss Bangla
Sourav Ganguly is taking on a new challenge away from cricket, returning to television as the host of Bigg Boss Bangla after a decade.
The former India captain has entered the popular reality-show franchise for the first time, taking charge of its Bengali edition. The third season of Bigg Boss Bangla premiered on August 30 on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar.
Ganguly described Bigg Boss as “the biggest show in the country”, highlighting its large audience and reach across languages.
“Bigg Boss is the biggest show in the country and has always stood apart because of the scale of its audience and the way the franchise has travelled across languages,” he said.
For Ganguly, the assignment also marks his first association with EndemolShine India and a return to television hosting after 10 years.
“I have done many shows on TV but never hosted this, so joining EndemolShine India for the first time and leading its Bengali edition with Bigg Boss Bangla, after ten years, is a wonderful new experience,” he said.
Ganguly, widely regarded as one of India’s most influential cricket captains, played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for the country. He scored 18,575 international runs, including 38 centuries.
As captain, he helped build a new generation of Indian cricketers and led the team to several memorable victories. India defeated Australia in the famous 2001 Test series before reaching the 2003 World Cup final under Ganguly’s leadership. He also shared the Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 after the final was washed out.
Beyond cricket, Ganguly has remained active in public life and sports administration. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2004. In 2019, he was elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), succeeding Rahul Johri as the head of Indian cricket’s governing body.
Known for his aggressive leadership and memorable celebrations, Ganguly later moved into cricket administration and television. He has also hosted Bengali television shows, including Dadagiri.
Bigg Boss Bangla’s return comes after a gap of nearly a decade. The Bengali edition is part of the franchise’s expansion across India, with versions also available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan continues as host of the Hindi edition, with Bigg Boss 20 set to premiere on September 6.
For Ganguly, Bigg Boss Bangla represents another transition in a career that has taken him from international cricket and captaincy to television and sports administration.
With inputs from Agencies