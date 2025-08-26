Sourav Ganguly’s coaching era rekindles his bond with Wasim Akram

When Sourav Ganguly walked out to face Wasim Akram in the late 1990s, the cricket world braced for theatre. On one side was the 'Prince of Kolkata,' India’s elegant left-hander with an off-side game unmatched in grace; on the other, Pakistan’s 'Sultan of Swing,' a left-arm magician who could make the ball talk. Their rivalry always lit up India-Pakistan contests, a battle of skill, nerve, and national pride.

Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly 's appointment as coach marks not just a new chapter in Indian cricket but also revives memories of his fascinating ties with one of cricket's greats -- Pakistan's Wasim Akram.

Fast forward two decades, and that fiery rivalry has mellowed into a friendship rooted in mutual respect. With Ganguly’s recent appointment as Indian Cricket Teamcoach, the spotlight once again falls on one of cricket’s most intriguing relationships.

For years, Akram’s late inswingers tested Ganguly’s patience at the crease. “You could never relax against Wasim,” Ganguly once admitted in an interview. “Even when he smiled at you, you knew something tricky was coming.” Their on-field duels carried a mix of hostility and admiration, the kind that defines the greatest rivalries.

Off the field, both cricket legends have spoken warmly of each other. Akram often refers to Ganguly as one of the toughest Indian batsmen he bowled to, while Ganguly acknowledges Akram’s mentorship and charisma. Their friendship, built on the ashes of rivalry, has endured beyond the IPL.

Despite KKR’s initial struggles, their partnership was a highlight. Fans in Kolkata, who once cheered Ganguly’s square cuts off Akram, now witnessed the two laughing on the sidelines, a living example of how cricket bridges divides.

Inside the KKR dressing room, Akram became a mentor for the young fast bowlers, while Ganguly led from the front. The two often engaged in spirited discussions about tactics. Players recall their contrasting styles while Akram urging bowlers to unleash aggression, Ganguly quietly emphasising control and patience. Together, they struck a balance that gave KKR its identity in those early IPL years.

Their story took a twist with the Indian Premier League. In 2008, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) brought Ganguly and Akram under the same tent — Ganguly as captain, Akram as bowling coach. What could have been awkward, given their history, blossomed into camaraderie.

