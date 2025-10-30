Kolkata Knight Riders name new coach – a former IPL all-rounder

Kolkata Knight Riders make internal promotion for head coach ahead of IPL 2026
The Kolkata Knight Riders have officially appointed Abhishek Nayar as their new head coach for the 2026 Indian Premier League season, marking a significant internal promotion for one of the franchise’s most trusted figures. Nayar replaces Chandrakant Pandit, who led KKR to their 2024 IPL title but parted ways with the team after a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw the defending champions finish eighth on the points table.
Nayar’s association with the Knight Riders began in 2018, when he was appointed head coach of the KKR Academy. Over the years, his role expanded and he became a vital member of the support staff, earning a reputation for his player management skills and his work in developing homegrown talent such as Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana.
A former Indian international all-rounder, Nayar is widely respected for his modern coaching style and his ability to motivate players during difficult phases in their careers. His experience extends beyond the franchise circuit. In 2024, he served as an assistant to Gautam Gambhir with the Indian national men’s team before returning to KKR ahead of the 2025 season. He was relieved of his duties with the Indian coaching staff by the BCCI.
The 42-year-old Nayar enjoyed a versatile domestic and IPL career before turning to coaching. He represented India in limited-overs cricket and played for several IPL franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Pune Warriors India, and Rajasthan Royals.
KKR CEO Venky Mysore praised the decision as a reflection of the franchise’s belief in continuity and trust. The move also marks a renewed commitment to Indian coaching talent within the Knight Riders setup.
In addition to his KKR responsibilities, Nayar continues to serve as head coach of the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, a dual role that highlights his growing influence in Indian cricket’s coaching landscape.
With the IPL 2026 mega auction approaching, Nayar will work closely with team mentor Dwayne Bravo and the rest of the support staff to reshape the squad. The team will also look to fill key roles, including the bowling coach position, following Bharat Arun’s move to the Lucknow Super Giants.
Nayar’s appointment signals a new beginning for KKR as the franchise aims to regain its winning edge and build on the legacy of its 2024 title triumph.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox