Kolkata Knight Riders name new coach – a former IPL all-rounder

A former Indian international all-rounder, Nayar is widely respected for his modern coaching style and his ability to motivate players during difficult phases in their careers. His experience extends beyond the franchise circuit. In 2024, he served as an assistant to Gautam Gambhir with the Indian national men’s team before returning to KKR ahead of the 2025 season. He was relieved of his duties with the Indian coaching staff by the BCCI.