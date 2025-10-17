Former actress Zaira shares Instagram pics of nikaah ceremony with husband
Wasim, who announced her retirement from film in 2019, posted two photos from her intimate wedding.
One captured the significant moment of her signing the nikaah nama, and the other showed her and her husband—their backs to the camera—as they looked up at the moon.
The post was succinctly captioned: "Qubool hai x3."
Zaira made her mark with her debut as young Geeta in Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2016), earning widespread acclaim.
She later appeared in Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink. In June 2019, she announced her retirement from acting, citing her religious beliefs as the reason for leaving Bollywood.
