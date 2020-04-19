Zaira Wasim Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who made her Bollywood debut in wrestling drama ‘Dangal’ and then quit films, urged her fans not to praise her on April 17.

“While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman. I’m not as righteous as I might lead many to believe. Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings-which are too many to count ...,” said Wasim in an Instagram post.

Wasim, who has been maintaining a low profile ever since she retired from Bollywood, was recently singled out by controversial wrestler Babita Phogat. The wrestler defended her tweets, that were perceived as spiteful and bigoted, claiming she was no ‘Zaira Wasim’ who would back down and step back.

Phogat was perhaps alluding to how a cross-section believed that Wasim quit films because she couldn’t handle the pressure and resistance from her conservative, deeply-religious family.

Wasim — who was hailed as a promising talent in Bollywood — was last seen in Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ life-affirming hit ‘The Sky Is Pink’.