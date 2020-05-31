‘Dangal’ actress Zaira Wasim, who recently deactivated her social media accounts, explained the reason behind her move.
Wasim had earlier deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after facing backlash for posting a religious verse about the floods and locust attacks currently plaguing India.
However, the former Bollywood star is back on social media platforms after the short break.
One Twitter user asked: “Why did she deactivate her account?”
“Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak:),” Wasim responded.
‘The Sky Is Pink’ actor then left social media by deleting both her Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Even last year, Wasim had created a stir when she announced that she is quitting her career in acting as she felt that her profession was damaging her peace and her relationship with her religion.