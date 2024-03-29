1 of 10
Wondering what should be on your watch-list this weekend? We have you covered. From thrillers to comedies to feel-good shows, here are our picks for this weekend.
STEVE! (martin) ... (Apple TV+): Documenting the multifaceted, ‘octopus-armed’ Steve Martin’s life wasn’t easy even for Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville. The result is two different movies, one about Martin’s beginnings and one about the present. Streaming now, STEVE! (martin) A Documentary In Two Pieces offers Martin’s views on success, failure and happiness. Will there be banjos? Well, there’s only one way to find out.
The Goat Life (UAE cinemas): Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life is South Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s most ambitious film to date. Directed and co-produced by Blessy, the film is based on a true, heart-wrenching incident of a Malayali immigrant labourer working in a secluded farm in the Middle East, looking after goats. Prithviraj’s dedication has been remarkable, from his physical transformation to his mental tenacity. He’s worked on the film for 16 years, drawing admiration from the likes of Kamal Haasan and Akshay Kumar.
Yodha (UAE cinemas): The reviews have been mixed — from downright bad to phenomenal — and it’s now up to you to decide where the truth lies. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani in lead roles, the hijack drama can be gripping, or plain predictable. Watch Malhotra play an off-duty soldier aboard a passenger plane that has been hijacked by terrorists. When the plane’s engine fails, it is up to Malhotra to hit upon a plan to defeat the hijackers and save the passengers.
Crew (UAE cinemas): Follow the lives of three hardworking, but disgruntled, airhostesses, played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The crux of the film is about the trio getting caught in a tangle. Sounds like a sob story? It isn’t, considering that it also stars Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma. Watch out for some great acting, great one-liners, plenty of laughs, even as the film lifts a veil on the hard life of cabin crew.
Madu (Disney+): Remember Anthony Madu? The 11-year-old Nigerian boy whose 44-second viral video showed him dancing shoeless in the mud and rain in Lagos? The youngster captured the hearts of many, including actress and singer Cynthia Erivo and actress Viola Davis, and the rest is history that you can get to see in Madu. Watch the heartwarming story of this boy who leaves home to study ballet at a prestigious school in England for seven years.
Hope on the Street (Prime Video): Still pining for the Bangtan Boys? With members of the K-Pop group BTS, answering the call of national duty and enlisting for military service, it’s been hard for fans of the band. But the docuseries about member J-Hope is a salve. The six-episode show follows J-Hope’s evolution as he opens up about his journey as a street dancer. From his rather humble beginnings to his rise and rise, watch how J-Hope conquered life’s many challenges to be the best version of himself.
The Beautiful Game (Netflix): Cricket may be the flavour of the season, but here’s something for football fans. Bill Nighy plays an English football manager taking a team to the Homeless World Cup in Rome. Michael Ward co-stars as an especially talented, but snooty player, Vinny, who joins the team, albeit reluctantly. Written with the Homeless World Cup Foundation as inspiration, this web series exudes Ted Lasso vibes and drops on Netflix tomorrow.
Dune: Part Two (UAE cinemas): For Hollywood, Dune: Part Two, has been the first hit of 2024. Armed with sandworms, big screen spectacle and the star power of Timothée Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve ’s science fiction epic stormed the North American box earlier this year, according to The Associated Press. In this part, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against those who decimated his family. But in doing so, there’s a terrible choice he needs to make.
Yuva (UAE cinemas): This is Yuva Rajkumar’s debut film. Born into the Kannada film industry’s first family, Yuva insists that “It’s the audience that decides our fate, not family members.” Playing an engineering student who crosses the path of gangsters, watch as the young actor struggles to protect his loved ones. Rajkumar even accompanied food delivery boys for three nights to ensure that he was not faking it on screen. The film also stars Sapthami Gowda, who shot to prominence for her role in Kantara.
