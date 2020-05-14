1 of 9
It took some time for Varun Dhawan to confirm his relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in public, and since then the wedding speculations have refused to die down. According to media the couple were planning to tie the knot at a glamorous destination wedding in Thailand. They have "pushed back" their nuptials in to November 2020 in the light of the current pandemic.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have made several appearances together at events, dinner dates and more. The couple is spending lockdown time together. Last year in a chat show when Farhan was asked about his wedding rumours he had speculated a summer wedding. However like many couples they have been forced to postpone their wedding plans. And there are, no new dates as yet. The couple continue to give us relationship goals on social media.
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal. The couple will have to wait a little longer to live out their big day. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have tentatively postponed their wedding functions to the later part of 2020. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected, the couple’s spokesperson shared in a statement.
With stay-at-home orders in effect across the world Amy Jackson and fiancé George Panayiotou also had to postpone their nuptials until they can safely celebrate with friends and family. According to media, the couple were all set to tie the knot in early 2020 in Greece, at a grand beach-side wedding. Amy Jackson is busy enjoying the bliss of motherhood. The couple welcomed their son Andreas in September 2019.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly postponed their wedding plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple, who confirmed news of their engagement in March last year, struggled for weeks before taking the tough decision to call off their summer wedding this year. The singer said that there was no urgency to plan their nuptials and felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice given the current situation.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are among one of the many couples forced to postpone their 2020 wedding plans. The couple were set to exchange vows in an intimate wedding in Japan this year with 150 guests. A source close to the couple told media that they were elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but now have to push their wedding amid the current pandemic. Bloom, 43, and Perry, 35, will also welcome their first child together later this year.
American actress and the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award, Emma Stone and her comedian fiancée Dave McCary have also postponed their wedding. The pair were due to exchange vows this month in LA but have had to hit pause on their nuptials after the US was placed into lockdown due to the coronavirus. Stone, 31, and McCary, 34, got engaged in December 2019 after two years of dating.
Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have formally cancelled their royal wedding due to the lockdown in the U.K. The royal bride-to-be, 31, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was set to wed the 37-year-old financier at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace. With the partial lockdown in the UK, in addition to government guidelines to avoid gatherings outside of close family groups, the couple had to postpone their wedding indefinitely.
American actress Sarah Hyland and former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams have effectively stopped planning their wedding because of the pandemic. Wells ruled out a zoom wedding plan. In the face of shutdowns and social distancing requirements, the couple have moved their nuptials plans indefinitely. Hyland and Adams announced their engagement in July, 2019, after dating since 2017.
