ILT20 a huge boost for UAE cricket, Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram says

Akram also praised the professionalism of the league. “I always enjoy coming to the ILT20 — it’s extremely well-organised,” he said. “This is the first time the league is hosting an auction, which shows how far it has come. Now, with the involvement of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, it’s clear the ILT20 is expanding beyond borders.”

“The more big names that join, the better the quality and credibility of the league,” Akram said. “ILT20 is now a credible tournament. I’ve been part of many leagues, and I can say this one is very well-organised. The Emirates Cricket Board has been working hard for the past few years, and the franchise owners have shown great consistency. That’s a strong foundation for continued success.”

Reflecting on the league’s evolution, he noted that while it faced challenges early on, it is now heading in the right direction. The ILT20 has also attracted major international talent, with Indian star Ravichandran Ashwin being the biggest name in this year’s inaugural auction.

He expressed excitement about the league’s requirement for teams to include at least one Saudi and one Kuwaiti player in their squads. “That’s fantastic news. It means cricket is making its way into new territories like Saudi Arabia, where there’s growing interest. Kuwait, too, has an established team. This is a promising sign not just for ILT20 but for the global growth of the game,” Akram said.

