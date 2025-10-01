GOLD/FOREX
ILT20 a huge boost for UAE cricket, Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram says

‘Tournament to have positive impact on emerging cricket nations’

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Wasim Akram at the DP World ILT20 auction.
Former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Wasim Akram at the DP World ILT20 auction.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Pakistan bowling legend and former captain Wasim Akram has hailed the International League T20 (ILT20) as a significant boost for players from the UAE and other associate nations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural ILT20 auction in Dubai, Akram emphasised the tournament’s positive impact on emerging cricketing nations. “It’s definitely going to benefit their game tremendously,” Akram said. “If you look at the recent performances of the UAE and other associate teams, there’s been noticeable improvement.”

He explained that the league offers players from these nations a unique opportunity to spend extended time — around six weeks — with some of the top modern cricketers. “They get to observe how professionals train, understand their mindset, and learn key skills across batting, bowling, and fielding,” he added.

Akram also praised the professionalism of the league. “I always enjoy coming to the ILT20 — it’s extremely well-organised,” he said. “This is the first time the league is hosting an auction, which shows how far it has come. Now, with the involvement of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, it’s clear the ILT20 is expanding beyond borders.”

He expressed excitement about the league’s requirement for teams to include at least one Saudi and one Kuwaiti player in their squads. “That’s fantastic news. It means cricket is making its way into new territories like Saudi Arabia, where there’s growing interest. Kuwait, too, has an established team. This is a promising sign not just for ILT20 but for the global growth of the game,” Akram said.

Reflecting on the league’s evolution, he noted that while it faced challenges early on, it is now heading in the right direction. The ILT20 has also attracted major international talent, with Indian star Ravichandran Ashwin being the biggest name in this year’s inaugural auction.

“The more big names that join, the better the quality and credibility of the league,” Akram said. “ILT20 is now a credible tournament. I’ve been part of many leagues, and I can say this one is very well-organised. The Emirates Cricket Board has been working hard for the past few years, and the franchise owners have shown great consistency. That’s a strong foundation for continued success.”

Jai Rai
Jai Rai
