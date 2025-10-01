Dinesh Karthik to make ILT20 debut with Sharjah Warriorz

Former Indian wicketkeeper will replace for Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis
Dubai: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is set to make his International League T20 (ILT20) debut after signing with Sharjah Warriorz for the upcoming fourth season. Karthik joins the franchise as a replacement for Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis and will play under the guidance of head coach JP Duminy.
A seasoned campaigner with an illustrious two-decade-long career, Karthik adds depth and experience to the Sharjah squad. The 2024-retired cricketer was part of India’s victorious squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He also lifted the IPL trophy with Mumbai Indians in 2013.
Following his retirement from Indian cricket, Karthik took up a coaching role with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), contributing to their historic maiden IPL title win in 2025. He now returns to the playing field with Sharjah Warriorz and is eager to embrace the new challenge.
Calling his ILT20 debut a “dream come true,” Karthik shared his excitement in a media release. “I am very excited to be joining the Sharjah Warriorz team for the DP World ILT20 tournament. I know they are a young team, aspiring to do some special things, and I am happy to be here. Sharjah is also one of those iconic stadiums one always wants to play at. And to be a part of the franchise Sharjah Warriorz, makes a dream come true.”
Interestingly, Karthik had worked closely with big-hitting all-rounder Tim David during his stint as RCB's batting coach. David is among the overseas players representing Sharjah Warriorz in Season 4.
Karthik, known for his finishing prowess in T20 cricket, is expected to bring his trademark aggression to the backend of the innings. A former captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, he has played 412 T20 matches, scoring 7,437 runs at a strike-rate of 136.66, including 35 half-centuries. His international T20I record includes 60 matches, 686 runs from 48 innings, and a strike-rate of 142.61.
Most recently, Karthik was named captain of the Indian squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament, signaling his continued involvement in the shorter formats of the game, both on and off the field.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox