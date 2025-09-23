Dinesh Karthik named captain of Team India

“It is an absolute honour to lead Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such a rich legacy and global recognition. I look forward to guiding a group of players with outstanding records, and together we will aim to bring joy to the fans by playing fearless, entertaining cricket,” he said.

The 2024 Hong Kong Sixes featured 12 teams, divided into four groups of three. Each team played in a round-robin format before advancing to the playoffs: the top two teams from each pool reached the quarter finals, the losers moved into the Plate semi-finals, and the bottom-placed teams contested the Bowl competition. Sri Lanka emerged as Cup champions, while South Africa won the Plate and Oman claimed the Bowl.

Hong Kong Cricket welcomed Karthik’s appointment in a statement on X: “We are proud to have Dinesh Karthik as Captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. With his vast international experience, dynamic leadership, and attacking batting, he embodies the fearless and entertaining spirit of the Sixes. Join us from November 7—9 in Hong Kong for a global celebration of cricket.”

