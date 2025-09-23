Dinesh Karthik named captain of Team India

After finishing at bottom in 2024 edition, India will be eager for redemption in Hon Kong
Dubai: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been named captain of the Indian side for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, set to begin on November 7.
Karthik, renowned for his explosive batting and sharp leadership in the Indian Premier League, expressed his delight at the opportunity:
“It is an absolute honour to lead Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such a rich legacy and global recognition. I look forward to guiding a group of players with outstanding records, and together we will aim to bring joy to the fans by playing fearless, entertaining cricket,” he said.
After finishing at the bottom in the 2024 edition, India will be eager for redemption in the high-octane six-a-side format.
Hong Kong Cricket welcomed Karthik’s appointment in a statement on X: “We are proud to have Dinesh Karthik as Captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. With his vast international experience, dynamic leadership, and attacking batting, he embodies the fearless and entertaining spirit of the Sixes. Join us from November 7—9 in Hong Kong for a global celebration of cricket.”
The Indian squad will also feature Ravichandran Ashwin, marking his return to competitive cricket following his retirement from the IPL.
Last year, Robin Uthappa led the Indian team, which included former stars like Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bharat Chipli, and Shreevats Goswami. However, the side endured a disappointing campaign, exiting in the group stage after losing all their matches.
The 2024 Hong Kong Sixes featured 12 teams, divided into four groups of three. Each team played in a round-robin format before advancing to the playoffs: the top two teams from each pool reached the quarter finals, the losers moved into the Plate semi-finals, and the bottom-placed teams contested the Bowl competition. Sri Lanka emerged as Cup champions, while South Africa won the Plate and Oman claimed the Bowl.
The Hong Kong Sixes is known for its fast-paced and fan-friendly format, drawing teams from across the world and delivering a cricketing spectacle unlike any other.
